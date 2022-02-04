SCOTLAND host England on the opening weekend of the 2022 Six Nations, with the famous Calcutta Cup waiting for the victors.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Kick-Off: 16:45 GMT, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Scotland vs England predictions

This year’s Calcutta Cup is looking like being one of the closest in years. Scotland are the current holders, after winning the fixture in 2021, but England will look to reclaim it when they travel to Murrayfield.

The last couple of encounters between the two teams have been relatively low scoring affairs, and we’d expect that to continue going into tomorrow.

We also expect this game to be close, but think that England will eventually prevail. A simple bet on England to win is not badly priced at bet365, coming in at 4/6, but we’re going to look at something different for our first Scotland vs England prediction.

As already mentioned, we predict a low scoring game, with little to separate the two sides. Head over to the winning margin markets and you’ll be able to get fantastic odds of 10/3 on England winning by 1-5 points. It’s a decent bet and one we’d definitely take.

Scotland vs England prediction: England to win by 1-5 points @ 10/3 with bet365

Scotland vs England betting tips

If you’re looking for another Scotland vs England betting tip, keep reading, as we’ve got another fantastic pick for you.

We think that this game will see a strong start from the Scots, buoyed by the home support. This means it isn’t inconceivable that they’ll get early points on the board, and go into half-time leading the English.

However, England’s slight superiority should end up seeing them over the finishing line, coming back from being down to win the match.

bet365 are offering a fantastic bet which fits the above narrative perfectly. You’ll be able to bet on Scotland to score the first points and lead at half-time, and on England to then come back and win. Doing so will see you getting impressive odds of 10/1.

This bet certainly isn’t a lock, but we’ve chosen it thanks to the odds. 10/1 seems to be awfully generous, especially for what could be a low scoring game where everything can swing with just one score.

Scotland vs England betting tips: Scotland to score first/Scotland half-time/England full-time @ 10/1 with bet365

Scotland vs England odds

Scotland vs England Match Odds

Scotland @ 11/8 with bet365

Draw @ 20/1 with bet365

England @ 4/6 with bet365

Scotland vs England Handicap Odds

Scotland +2 @ 1/1 with bet365

Draw -2 @ 16/1 with bet365

England -2 @ 1/1 with bet365

Scotland vs England free bet

