ENGLAND open their 2022 Six Nations campaign with a trip to Scotland, as they bid to reclaim the coveted Calcutta Cup.

Scotland vs England Six Nations odds

If you’re looking to bet on the Scotland vs England Six Nations match, you’ll find the most popular bets below, along with their odds.

Result

Handicap

First Tryscorer

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Grab your free bets at bet365 today

How to claim Scotland vs England free bets

Claiming the Six Nations free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Scotland vs England betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

All new customers heading over to bet365 using the link below will be able to claim a superb bonus. Just make a qualifying £10 bet at the site, and you’ll then be given £50 in bet credits, to use throughout the sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £60 bet365 Scotland vs England betting offer

Check out our predictions for Scotland vs England.

Betfred Scotland vs England betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Betfred are offering a fantastic Scotland vs England betting offer. Just use the link below to navigate to the site and then bet £10. You’ll then find yourself receiving £60 in bonuses, including £20 in free bets to use at the sportsbook.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Scotland vs England free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

There’s a fantastic bonus offer for new customers over at Bet UK. All you need to do is place a £10 bet and you’ll then receive £30 in free bets back, which can be used to bet on many events – including the Scotland vs England Six Nations match.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

LiveScore Bet Scotland vs England betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

You’ll find a superb bonus offer at LiveScore Bet. Just head over to the site using our link and then place a £10 bet. You’ll then find that you get £20 worth of free bets, which you can use to bet on rugby, football, or anything else in the sportsbook.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Scotland vs England free bets

See our Ireland vs Wales predictions.

888sport Scotland vs England betting offer: Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus

If you make your way to 888sport today, you’ll find a great welcome offer waiting for you. If you deposit and wager £10 there, you’ll receive £40 in free bets, plus you’ll also get a £10 casino bonus.

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Claim your huge £50 888sport new customer bonus