ITALY play host to England this weekend in the Six Nations, with the English hoping to kickstart their campaign after an opening day loss to Scotland.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 12th

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy vs England predictions

It should come as no surprise to anyone to find that England are overwhelming favourites to win this match. Even the most cautious of bettors will find England’s odds of 1/50 pointless to have a wager on, so where else can we find decent value?

We think that England will steamroller the Italians in this game. They’ll be hurting after their loss to Scotland, and will look to put things right with a crushing victory over the Italians. France beat Italy by 27 points, and England will be looking to do the same.

Our prediction of a huge win means that the handicap market is a great one, and you’ll find that you can back England at 10/11 to beat the Italians with a -25 handicap. Sure, it’s not the most exciting of bets, and it doesn’t have the biggest potential payout, but it’s a sensible bet that we feel has a great chance of being a winner.

Italy vs England prediction: England -25 to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Italy vs England betting tips

Looking for another top tip on the Italy vs England Six Nations match this weekend? If so, we’ve come up with another nice prediction for you below.

This time, we’re going to look at the winning margin – a market we often look to when betting on rugby, as it can provide superb odds. As you know, we fancy England to romp home in this game, and bet365 are offering some pretty decent odds on a big England win.

To find the most likely score margins, you need to scan down the list until you reach the larger ones. England to win by 31-35 looked attractive to us, but we think that might be a little adventurous, which is why we’ve plumped for England to win by 26-30 points instead.

Head over to bet365 and you’ll find that this bet has odds of 6/1, which is a price we think is rather generous and therefore well worth claiming.

Italy vs England betting tips: England to win by 26-30 points @ 6/1 with bet365

Italy vs England odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Italy vs England Match Odds

Italy @ 14/1 with bet365

Draw @ 50/1 with bet365

England @ 1/50 with bet365

Italy vs England Handicap Odds

Italy +25 @ 11/10 with bet365

Draw -25 @ 16/1 with bet365

England -25 @ 10/11 with bet365

Italy vs England free bet

You'll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

