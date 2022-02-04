THE SIX NATIONS begins this weekend, with the first match to kick off being Ireland vs Wales – a game that promises to be a superb curtain-raiser.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Kick-Off: 14:15 GMT, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Bet £10 Get £50 in bonuses with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ireland vs Wales predictions

The opening match of the Six Nations should be a cracker, between two teams with genuine aspirations to win the entire tournament. However, Ireland go into the match as strong favourites, coming off the back of a superb win over the All Blacks.

Wales, on the other hand, are currently struggling with injuries, but nothing typifies the Welsh attitude towards rugby more than their ability to dig in and grind out results, even when underdogs. So, don’t completely write the Welsh off quite yet.

With such short odds, a bet on Ireland to win would be both pointless and pretty unexciting. However, take a look at the handicap market at bet365 and there’s certainly something to bet on.

You’ll find that they’re giving Wales a sizeable 14 point advantage going into the game, which we think is a tad too generous of the bookies. Grab this bet at odds of 1/1 and you’ll have a great chance of doubling your money.

Ireland vs Wales prediction: Wales +14 to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Grab your free bets at bet365 today

See where you can grab the best Ireland vs Wales free bets.

Ireland vs Wales betting tips

Looking for another Ireland vs Wales betting tip? If so, we’ve got something a little more risky for you than the previous prediction.

For this prediction we’re going to take a look at the market for winning margin, which looks to have some pretty generous odds over at bet365.

As you already know, we think Wales will put up a fight, and the game shouldn’t be a walkover for the Irish. We think Ireland will still win, but the winning margin isn’t going to be massive.

We did think about betting on the Ireland winning margin being just 1-5 points, which has odds of 11/2. However, this seems a little too risky and doesn’t give the Irish quite the credit they deserve.

Instead, we think the more intelligent bet would be on the Irish to win by 6-10 points, which has odds of 9/2 over at bet365. That means it’ll still be a tighter game than expected, but still a win for the Irish.

Ireland vs Wales betting tips: Ireland to win by 6-10 points @ 9/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Head to bet365 today and claim your huge bonus

Check out our predictions for Scotland vs England.

Ireland vs Wales odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ireland vs Wales Match Odds

Ireland @ 1/8 with bet365

Draw @ 33/1 with bet365

Wales @ 6/1 with bet365

Ireland vs Wales Handicap Odds

Ireland -14 @ 1/1 with bet365

Draw +14 @ 16/1 with bet365

Wales +14 @ 1/1 with bet365

Ireland vs Wales free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

Claim £50 in Free Bets by wagering £10 at bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: