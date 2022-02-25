Six Nations 2022: Ireland vs Italy predictions, betting tips and best bets

IRELAND come into the third weekend of the Six Nations after a disappointing loss to France, and will hope to get back on track by dispatching a weak Italian side.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, February 26th

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Ireland vs Italy predictions

It won’t surprise anyone to find that the bookies have written off Italy’s chances, giving them odds of 100/1 to win. Even with that price, we’re still nowhere near tempted on placing a wager on an Italian victory. Betting on Ireland also doesn’t appeal, thanks to the tiny odds of 1/500 on them to win.

So, where can we look for our first bet? Well, we’ve seen a bet that really takes our eye in the handicap market. You’ll find that Italy have a +38.5 handicap going into the game, which we think is a little too high.

Remember, France, this year’s strongest team, only beat Italy by 27 points, and England then beat them by 33 points. We’d expect Ireland to also win handsomely, but maybe by 30-35 points – not by the margin suggested in their handicap.

So, our first prediction is Italy to win with a huge +38.5 point handicap, which has odds of 4/5 over at bet365.

Ireland vs Italy prediction: Italy +38.5 to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ireland vs Italy betting tips

It goes without saying that Ireland are going to win this game. The only real question is how many points they’ll win by. This thought took us to the winning margin markets, which can have great odds – something that’s definitely the case with this match.

We did consider a bet on Ireland to win by 21-30 points, which has odds of 15/4 at bet365, but thought that’s giving the Italians a little too much credit.

So, we instead decided to opt for Ireland winning by 31-40 points. This gives us a little buffer should the Italians manage to put a few points on the board. We expect the overall margin of victory to be in the lower part of this range – something like 33 points, just like England managed.

If you choose to place a bet on Ireland to beat Italy by 31-40 points at bet365, you’ll receive tempting odds of 3/1.

Ireland vs Italy betting tips: Ireland to win by 31-40 points @ 3/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ireland vs Italy odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ireland vs Italy Match Odds

Ireland @ 1/500 with bet365

Draw @ 40/1 with bet365

Italy @ 100/1 with bet365

Ireland vs Italy Handicap Odds

Ireland -38.5 @ 1/1 with bet365

Italy +38.5 @ 4/5 with bet365

