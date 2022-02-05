FRANCE host Italy in the final match of the opening weekend of the Six Nations, as they hope to dominate the unfancied Italians and start the tournament strongly.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, February 6th

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Stade de France, Paris

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

France vs Italy predictions

As all rugby fans will know, France go into this game with Italy as the overwhelming favourites. In fact, bet365 are only offering odds of 1/250 on the French ending the match victorious.

So, it’s clear we’ll have to think of something other than betting on the result of the game, and our eye was immediately caught by the handicap market on offer at bet365. They’re giving the Italians a huge head-start of 35 points over their Gallic neighbours, which seems a little too generous, in our opinion.

The fact that this is the opening game could help Italy, as the French could be slightly rusty, plus the French have only won by this margin once in recent years – although that was in last year’s Six Nations tournament.

A bet on Italy to come out on top when given a 35 point head start looks great to us, and the odds of 11/10 look even better. If you’re looking to bet on France vs Italy, we’d definitely recommend this bet.

France vs Italy prediction: Italy +35 to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

See where you can find the best France vs Italy free bets.

France vs Italy betting tips

If you’re looking for another France vs Italy prediction, keep reading, as we’ve got another fantastic one below, with longer odds than the previous recommendation.

For this prediction, we’re going to take a look at the winning margin bet options. As you’d expect, they predict that France will win by a huge margin – the lowest odds are for 31-40 points – but we think the Italians could put up a little more resistance than this.

It’s still possible to get good odds and predict that France will win comfortably. Over at bet365, you’ll find superb odds on France to win by 11-20 points, but we thought that was a little too unrealistic.

Instead, the market of France to win by 21-30 points really caught our eye, with impressive odds of 7/2. If the French are under par or the Italians step up, this bet has a fantastic chance of being a winner.

France vs Italy betting tips: France to win by 21-30 points @ 7/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

France vs Italy odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

France vs Italy Match Odds

France @ 1/250 with bet365

Draw @ 80/1 with bet365

Italy @ 33/1 with bet365

France vs Italy Handicap Odds

France -35 @ 10/11 with bet365

Draw +35 @ 16/1 with bet365

Italy +35 @ 11/10 with bet365

France vs Italy free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: