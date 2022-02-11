FRANCE welcome Ireland to the Stade de France this weekend, with both sides looking to notch up their second win of the Six Nations.
Match Info
Date: Saturday, February 12th
Kick-Off: 16:45 GMT, Stade de France, Paris
France vs Ireland predictions
These two teams are the tournament’s strongest, but the French are way out in front of their Irish opponents. However, this will be France’s first test of the tournament, after opening their campaign with a routine win over Italy. This is also Ireland’s first real test, as last weekend saw them easily beat a depleted Welsh side.
Both sides will know the huge importance of this match – whoever wins will be the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament. However, don’t expect a cagey encounter – that’s not the French way.
The bookies have France as heavy favourites for this match, and we can’t disagree with them, but the odds being offered on a France win simply don’t make a bet worth it. However, the handicap market looks far more attractive.
At bet365, they’ve got France -5 to win with odds of 1/1, which we think is great. While Ireland are strong, expect France to come out and win this game by more than just five points.
France vs Ireland prediction: France -5 to win @ 1/1 with bet365
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
France vs Ireland betting tips
Looking for another France vs Ireland betting tip? If so, we’ve got another for you below, which has slightly more impressive odds than the tip above.
For this wager, we’re going to make a Scorecast bet at bet365, meaning that we’ll be predicting the first try scorer and the winning margin, combining them both together to create one juicy bet.
After his performance in the match against France, it would be tough to look past Gabin Villiere to score first. The winger will be looking for another strong performance and Mack Hansen will have his hands full keeping him quiet.
Then there’s the winning margin. As you know from the previous bet, we think France will win comfortably. After looking at the options and associated odds, we’ve landed on France to win by 11-15.
So, a Scorecast of Villiere to score the first try and France to win by 11-15. Bet on that at bet365 and you’ll get stunning odds of 50/1.
France vs Ireland betting tips: Scorecast: Villiere to score first try and France to win by 11-15 points @ 50/1 with bet365
France vs Ireland odds
France vs Ireland Match Odds
France @ 10/19 with bet365
Draw @ 22/1 with bet365
Ireland @ 7/4 with bet365
France vs Ireland Handicap Odds
France -5 @ 1/1 with bet365
Draw +5 @ 16/1 with bet365
Ireland +5 @ 1/1 with bet365
