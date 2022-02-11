FRANCE welcome Ireland to the Stade de France this weekend, with both sides looking to notch up their second win of the Six Nations.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 12th

Kick-Off: 16:45 GMT, Stade de France, Paris

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

France vs Ireland predictions

These two teams are the tournament’s strongest, but the French are way out in front of their Irish opponents. However, this will be France’s first test of the tournament, after opening their campaign with a routine win over Italy. This is also Ireland’s first real test, as last weekend saw them easily beat a depleted Welsh side.

Both sides will know the huge importance of this match – whoever wins will be the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament. However, don’t expect a cagey encounter – that’s not the French way.

The bookies have France as heavy favourites for this match, and we can’t disagree with them, but the odds being offered on a France win simply don’t make a bet worth it. However, the handicap market looks far more attractive.

At bet365, they’ve got France -5 to win with odds of 1/1, which we think is great. While Ireland are strong, expect France to come out and win this game by more than just five points.

France vs Ireland prediction: France -5 to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

France vs Ireland betting tips

Looking for another France vs Ireland betting tip? If so, we’ve got another for you below, which has slightly more impressive odds than the tip above.

For this wager, we’re going to make a Scorecast bet at bet365, meaning that we’ll be predicting the first try scorer and the winning margin, combining them both together to create one juicy bet.

After his performance in the match against France, it would be tough to look past Gabin Villiere to score first. The winger will be looking for another strong performance and Mack Hansen will have his hands full keeping him quiet.

Then there’s the winning margin. As you know from the previous bet, we think France will win comfortably. After looking at the options and associated odds, we’ve landed on France to win by 11-15.

So, a Scorecast of Villiere to score the first try and France to win by 11-15. Bet on that at bet365 and you’ll get stunning odds of 50/1.

France vs Ireland betting tips: Scorecast: Villiere to score first try and France to win by 11-15 points @ 50/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

France vs Ireland odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

France vs Ireland Match Odds

France @ 10/19 with bet365

Draw @ 22/1 with bet365

Ireland @ 7/4 with bet365

France vs Ireland Handicap Odds

France -5 @ 1/1 with bet365

Draw +5 @ 16/1 with bet365

Ireland +5 @ 1/1 with bet365

France vs Ireland free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: