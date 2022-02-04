Six Nations 2022 fixtures and match dates

It’s almost that time of year again, when rugby union fans sit glued to the TV every weekend, watching the annual Six Nations rugby tournament.

We'll be covering the 2022 Six Nations in detail throughout the tournament.

But when are the various Six Nations matches this year? Take a look below and you’ll find them all listed.

When are the 2022 Six Nations matches?

Week 1

Ireland vs Wales – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 5th February at the Aviva Stadium

Scotland vs England – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 5th February at Murrayfield

France vs Italy – 15:00 GMT on Sunday 6th February at the Stade de France

Week 2

Wales vs Scotland – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 12th February at the Millennium Stadium

France vs Ireland – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 12th February at the State de France

Italy vs England – 15:00 GMT on Sunday 13th February at the Stadio Olimpico

Week 3

Scotland vs France – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 26th February at Murrayfield

England vs Wales – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 26th February at Twickenham

Ireland vs Italy – 15:00 GMT on Sunday 27th February at the Aviva Stadium

Week 4

Wales vs France – 20:00 GMT on Friday 11th March at the Millennium Stadium

Italy vs Scotland – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 12th Matrch at the Sadio Olimpico

England vs Ireland – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 12th March at Twickenham

Week 5

Wales vs Italy – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 19th March at the Millennium Stadium

Ireland vs Scotland – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 19th March at the Aviva Stadium

France vs England – 20:00 GMT on Saturday 19th Match at the Stade de France

