Six Nations 2022 fixtures and match dates

It’s almost that time of year again, when rugby union fans sit glued to the TV every weekend, watching the annual Six Nations rugby tournament.
We’ll be covering the 2022 Six Nations in detail, bringing you betting tips, free bets and more throughout the tournament.
But when are the various Six Nations matches this year? Take a look below and you’ll find them all listed.
When are the 2022 Six Nations matches?
Week 1
- Ireland vs Wales – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 5th February at the Aviva Stadium
- Scotland vs England – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 5th February at Murrayfield
- France vs Italy – 15:00 GMT on Sunday 6th February at the Stade de France
Week 2
- Wales vs Scotland – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 12th February at the Millennium Stadium
- France vs Ireland – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 12th February at the State de France
- Italy vs England – 15:00 GMT on Sunday 13th February at the Stadio Olimpico
Week 3
- Scotland vs France – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 26th February at Murrayfield
- England vs Wales – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 26th February at Twickenham
- Ireland vs Italy – 15:00 GMT on Sunday 27th February at the Aviva Stadium
Week 4
- Wales vs France – 20:00 GMT on Friday 11th March at the Millennium Stadium
- Italy vs Scotland – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 12th Matrch at the Sadio Olimpico
- England vs Ireland – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 12th March at Twickenham
Week 5
- Wales vs Italy – 14:15 GMT on Saturday 19th March at the Millennium Stadium
- Ireland vs Scotland – 16:45 GMT on Saturday 19th March at the Aviva Stadium
- France vs England – 20:00 GMT on Saturday 19th Match at the Stade de France
Six Nations free bet
You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5 and £10 and place a qualifying bet on the bet365 sportsbook
- Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive your £50 of bonuses