Six Nations 2022: England vs Wales predictions, betting tips and best bets

ENGLAND, fresh from a convincing win over Italy, host Wales this weekend in the third round of fixtures in the 2022 Six Nations.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 25th

Kick-Off: 16:45 GMT, Twickenham, London

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

England vs Wales predictions

England head into this encounter as the strong favourites with bookies, and we’d have to agree. Despite Wales’ impressive win over Scotland last weekend, they’re still a weakened side, plus England will be roared on by a capacity crowd inside Twickenham.

However, we’re not tempted at all by a bet on England to win, as the odds available are exceptionally low – you’ll receive odds of just 2/13 on an England win over at bet365. So, we need to look elsewhere for our first England vs Wales Six Nations prediction.

When looking, the handicap market really caught our eye, as it’s offering an exceptional bet. But it’s not on the English – instead, we’d be betting on Wales to win with a handicap of +13.5.

In our opinion, this handicap is slightly too generous from the bookies. While England are the better side, they showed that they’re liable to stutter when they played Scotland. Whales played well to beat the Scottish, plus there’s always a little more incentive to win when the Welsh take on long-time rivals England.

You’ll be able to get odds of 10/11 on Wales having a +13.5 handicap and beating England on Saturday, and we think this is a bet everyone should seriously consider.

England vs Wales prediction: Wales +13.5 to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

See where you can find the best England vs Wales free bets.

England vs Wales betting tips

Looking for another top tip on the Six Nation’s clash between England and Wales? If so, you’ll find a great one below!

This time, we’re going to go for something with longer odds, in the hope of netting you some serious winnings. There were several markets we considered for this bet, but eventually we settled on a Scorecast.

The first part of the Scorecast to predict is the toughest, as we need to predict who will score the first try. In the end, we’ve opted for Jack Nowell. He failed to get on the scoreboard against Italy and eventually had to be replaced with a head injury, but we think the winger will make up for this by being a real attacking threat against the Welsh.

The other part of the bet was easier to decide on. While we don’t think the English will steamroller the Welsh, we still think they’ll win. Add this to Jack Nowell to score the first try and you’ve got a Scorecast with odds of 10/1.

England vs Wales betting tips: Scorecast: Jack Nowell/England @ 10/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

England vs Wales odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

England vs Wales Match Odds

England @ 2/13 with bet365

Draw @ 33/1 with bet365

Wales @ 5/1 with bet365

England vs Wales Handicap Odds

England -13.5 @ 10/11 with bet365

Wales +13.5 @ 10/11 with bet365

England vs Wales free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Six Nations matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: