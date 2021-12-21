Rizespor will travel to Sivasspor to play the Turkish Super Lig match on 22nd December 2021, Wednesday. The hosts have been performing well in the entire Turkish Super Lig season whereas Rizespor has also managed to get consecutive victories.

Watch and bet on Sivasspor vs Rizespor at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Sivasspor vs Rizespor Preview

Sivasspor won the match against Kasimpasa by a 3-1 scoreline. Consequently, Sivasspor stands in the 8th position in the league table with 25 points.

On the other hand, Rizespor managed to get a 1-0 victory against Yeni Malatyaspor. Not only this but the winning team is in 17th place in the league table having 16 points.

Last but not the least, both the teams will be working hard to score all three points in this Turkish Super Lig match.

Sivasspor vs Rizespor Team News

Sivasspor possible starting lineup:

Vural; Ciftci, Camara, Goutas, Yesilyurt; Fajr, Cofie, Kesgin; Gradel, Yatabare, Henrique

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Cetin; Sertel, Ay, Holmen, Baiano; Djokovic, Gonul; Umar, Boyd, Boldrin; Pohjanpalo

Sivasspor vs Rizespor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Sivasspor vs Rizespor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Sivasspor: 1/2

Draw: 14/5

Rizespor: 19/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 9/10

Under: 22/23

Sivasspor vs Rizespor Prediction

Both teams are in strong form, so it should be a tough encounter. But most football betting sites believe that Sivasspor should get the advantage after four consecutive wins, considering Rizespor’s unsatisfactory

Prediction: Sivasspor to win at 1/2.

Bet on Sivasspor to win at 1/2 with bet365.

How to Watch Sivasspor vs Rizespor Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Sivasspor vs Rizespor live online.

Sivasspor vs Rizespor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.