Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds, and free bet

SIERRA LEONE, in the third position, and Equatorial Guinea, in second place, are separated by only one point as the AFCON 2022 tournament enters its final Group stage match.

Match Info:

Date: 20th January 2022

Kick-off: 21:00, Stade Limbe

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Sierra Leone played the match against Ivory Coast which ended with a 2-2 draw. However, Sierra managed to get 40% possession in this game.

Since 2015, Sierra Leone has gone undefeated at home. They come after a 1-0 win against Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. They’ve also improved their defense. In the last ten games that Sierra Leone has hosted, the greatest goal margin has been 2-1.

On the other hand, Equatorial Guinea won the match against Algeria by a 1-0 scoreline and recorded 31% possession. Not only this but Obiang Obono Esteban was the main goal scorer for the match played at Stade Japoma.

They haven’t been particularly successful on the road, but their most recent victory will be extremely inspiring. When they’ll face Sierra Leone, they may be seeking a win.

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction: Sierra Leone 2-1 Equatorial Guinea @ 14/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Sierra Leone is currently third in Group E, with two points from their first two games, after two draws. The 108th-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings needs all three points to go to the knockout stages, but they have only won one of their last ten games in all competitions.

Equatorial Guinea played as a unit and capitalized on opportunities, producing one of the tournament’s most surprising results, a 1-0 victory over Algeria. In all tournaments, the 114th ranked country football team in the world has only lost one of seven matches, with four victories and two draws.

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 12/5.

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sierra Leone: 14/5 with bet365

Draw: 31/20 with bet365

Equatorial Guinea: 6/4 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 12/5

Under 2.5: 2/5

