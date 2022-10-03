We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Mackenzie Hughes triumphed at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week at the Country Club of Jackson, this week attentions turn back to the PGA Tour for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open from TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Las Vegas looking to claim victory on American soil. The PGA Tour is back up and running, with the field’s gradually picking up again ahead of the new season. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and free bets for you!

After the Sanderson Farms Championship last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Nevada? So without further ado, here are our Shriners Children’s Open betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shriners Children’s Open Preview

After a compelling Sanderson Farms Championship last week at the Country Club of Jackson, this week is the turn of the Shriners Children’s Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. Golf in the United States is always a delight, especially in the rare location of Vegas, so this week should be an exciting one on the PGA Tour.

The Shriners Children’s Open field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the $8,000,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of talent.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are in action, looking to lift the trophy come late afternoon on Sunday.

Last year, Sungjae Im triumphed as he fended off the likes of Matt Wolff, Mark Leishman and Adam Schenk finishing on -24 par after 72 holes. Im comes to TPC at Summerlin this week aiming to defend his 2021 title, and is priced at +1100 with Bovada to walk away victorious once again in this tournament.

Taking a look at the course itself, TPC at Summerlin at is a quite exquisite golf course. It is right in the heart of Las Vegas, and is certainly an eye-catching sight in the middle of the desert. It is a par 71 and 7,255 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including deep bunkers, wide fairways and a look out to the Vegas strip.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open event this week from TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shriners Children’s Open Betting Tips

Shriners Children’s Open Tip 1: Max Homa To Win @ +1600 with Bovada

Our best bet for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open this week from Las Vegas, is the American golfing sensation and 2022 Presidents Cup winner with Team USA, Max Homa.

Homa has enjoyed the most successful year to date in his golfing career. The 31-year-old has won five times on the PGA Tour, including two wins in 2021 and two this year. Most recently, Homa triumphed at the Fortinet Championship just a fortnight ago, finishing on -16 par and pipping Danny Willett to the title by a single shot.

Homa can clearly hang with all of the best players on tour, and has beaten all of the best players in the world at one stage or another in the past year or so.

He also performed exceptionally well at the Presidents Cup the other week, picking up a few heavily important points for his country.

Homa has won the Wells Fargo Championship on two occasions, as well as the Genesis Invitational in 2021. That win two weeks at at the Fortinet Championship was his second in as many years, going back-to-back at the event and showing why he is one of the hottest properties in golf right now.

He looks to tick all of the boxes ahead of this weeks event on the PGA Tour, hence why we are selecting him to potentially go all the way and lift his sixth PGA Tour title.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1600 with Bovada.

Shriners Children’s Open Tip 2: Si Woo Kim To Win and Each-Way @ +4000 with Bovada

Our each-way selection this week at the Shriners Children’s Open is fellow Presidents Cup star and world ranked number 28, Si Woo Kim.

Kim became the youngest player to ever win the Players Championship, when he triumphed at just the age of 21 back in 2017. The now 27-year-old has continued to go on from strength to strength on the PGA Tour, epitomizing consistency week in, week out.

The South Korean golf star has finished just outside the Top 10 in all four majors, and has the winning knack on the PGA Tour too. His last win came in January last year at the American Express, where he finished on -23 par, beating Patrick Cantlay by one stroke to claim his third PGA Tour victory.

Although he hasn’t won in over 18 months, he has been very close on several occasions and enjoyed a relatively successful 2021/22 season. A plethora of Top 10’s and a few features in the Top 5 make Si Woo Kim our each-way selection this week for the Shriners Children’s Open.

He doesn’t have a weakness on the golf course, and has the bottle to win big tournaments as well. The course should suit him so do not be surprised if he finishes up near the very top of the leaderboard.

Comes here in good form after a very fruitful Presidents Cup performance. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +4000 with Bovada.

Other notable mentions

Although Homa and Kim are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Patrick Cantlay @ +700, Sungjae Im @ +1100, Tom Kim @ +2200, Davis Riley @ +5500 and Seamus Power @ +6000. All prices are with Bovada.

Shriners Children’s Open 2022 Odds

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

Shriners Children’s Open Golfers Odds Play Patrick Cantlay +700 Sungjae Im +1100 Max Homa +1600 Aaron Wise +2200 Tom Kim +2200 Taylor Montgomery +2800 Emiliano Grillo +3500 Alex Noren +4000 Tom Hoge +4000 Si Woo Kim +4000 Cameron Davis +4500 Dean Burmester +4500 Brian Harman +4500 JT Poston +4500 Taylor Pendrith +5000 Thomas Detry +5000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change