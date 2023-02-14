Boxing

Shock As Early Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds Have YouTuber As Heavy Favorite

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds Boxing
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds Boxing

With Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury less than two weeks away, the early betting odds indicate that the YouTuber is a heavy favorite. The pair of boxing rivals are set to settle their differences in the ring on February 26 once and for all and it is the American who currently heads the betting market as the odds on favorite.

Paul vs Fury Odds Have YouTuber As Heavy Favorite

With just 12 days until Jake Paul and Tommy Fury do battle, ‘The Problem Child’ currently heads the betting market as the heavy favorite to win the fight.

Despite being far less experienced than Fury, the Ohio man is in fact a big favorite to win the grudge match. The pair of celebrity boxers are set to do battle on Sunday Feb 26, with ‘The Problem Child’ a big favorite.

Paul currently heads the betting market as the -180 favorite with the best offshore betting sites. Fury on the other hands is a +150 underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

Paul vs Fury is set to be one of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the year. The bout could likely pull in hundreds of thousands of viewers, possibly even millions.

The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+ PPV in the US. Meanwhile, BT Sport Box Office will air the fight for UK boxing fans.

RELATED: Comparing The Boxing Earnings Of Both Jake Paul And Tommy Fury

The fight is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in just 12 days time. As of today, it is the former Disney Channel star who goes into the bout as a big favorite with the bookmakers.

The fact Paul is a heavy favorite against a real professional boxer is quite interesting. Fury likely has more pressure on his shoulders as the pro, but isn’t expected to win the fight judging by the bookmakers odds.

The fight is edging closer and closer now, with boxing fans around the world excited for the contest. Will the brother of Tyson Fury show a gulf in class between himself and Jake Paul? Could ‘The Problem Child’ continue his meteoric rise and claim the biggest victory of his career to date?

This fight is truly compelling and is now less than two weeks away. It is a huge surprise though to see Jake Paul as the heavy betting favorite with the best US sports betting apps.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Boxing

LATEST Comparing The Boxing Earnings Of Both Jake Paul And Tommy Fury

Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Boxing
Boxing
Tyson Fury To Fight Oleksandr Usyk On April 29th In Undisputed Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 3 2023

It looks like Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could finally be getting announced. The pair of heavyweights have been negotiation a fight for some time now, but promoter Frank Warren…

Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers Boxing
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather’s Next Exhibition Deemed ‘Ridiculous’ PPV Price
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 3 2023

Boxing fans are outraged at the pay-per-view price of Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition fight. ‘Money’ is set to travel to the UK to fight for the very first time, as…

Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder
Boxing
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Rumoured To Fight John Ryder In UK Next
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 2 2023
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
Boxing
Katie Taylor Set For Boxing Rematch With Amanda Serrano In Ireland In May
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 2 2023
Tyson Fury Boxing Belts
Boxing
Tyson Fury Reveals Who He Thinks Is The ‘Most Avoided Man In Boxing’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 1 2023
John Fury Tommy Fury Jake Paul Boxing
Boxing
Tommy Fury Reveals Dad John Could Miss Super-Fight With Jake Paul In Saudi Arabia
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 31 2023
Arrow to top