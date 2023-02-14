With Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury less than two weeks away, the early betting odds indicate that the YouTuber is a heavy favorite. The pair of boxing rivals are set to settle their differences in the ring on February 26 once and for all and it is the American who currently heads the betting market as the odds on favorite.

Paul vs Fury Odds Have YouTuber As Heavy Favorite

With just 12 days until Jake Paul and Tommy Fury do battle, ‘The Problem Child’ currently heads the betting market as the heavy favorite to win the fight.

Despite being far less experienced than Fury, the Ohio man is in fact a big favorite to win the grudge match. The pair of celebrity boxers are set to do battle on Sunday Feb 26, with ‘The Problem Child’ a big favorite.

Paul currently heads the betting market as the -180 favorite with the best offshore betting sites. Fury on the other hands is a +150 underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

Paul vs Fury is set to be one of the most highly anticipated boxing events of the year. The bout could likely pull in hundreds of thousands of viewers, possibly even millions.

The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN+ PPV in the US. Meanwhile, BT Sport Box Office will air the fight for UK boxing fans.

The fight is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in just 12 days time. As of today, it is the former Disney Channel star who goes into the bout as a big favorite with the bookmakers.

The fact Paul is a heavy favorite against a real professional boxer is quite interesting. Fury likely has more pressure on his shoulders as the pro, but isn’t expected to win the fight judging by the bookmakers odds.

The fight is edging closer and closer now, with boxing fans around the world excited for the contest. Will the brother of Tyson Fury show a gulf in class between himself and Jake Paul? Could ‘The Problem Child’ continue his meteoric rise and claim the biggest victory of his career to date?

This fight is truly compelling and is now less than two weeks away. It is a huge surprise though to see Jake Paul as the heavy betting favorite with the best US sports betting apps.

