Sheffield United vs West Brom prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Sheffield United will play against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night when the English Championship returns this week.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 10th February 2022, Bramall Lane

Sheffield United vs West Brom Prediction

Sheffield United is unbeaten in four games, with three wins in a row, and have only lost one of their last ten league games.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, has only won one of their previous eight games in all competitions and has failed to score in three of their last four. On Wednesday, the Baggies are expected to lose.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Prediction: Sheffield 1-0 West Brom @ 13/10 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Betting Tips

Sheffield United, boosted by their previous performance, will be hoping for a repeat performance after a 1-2 Championship victory against Birmingham City.

Sheffield United had 52 percent possession and ten shots on goal, five of them were on target, in that encounter. Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle scored goals for Sheffield United. Birmingham City, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Birmingham City’s Lyle Taylor scored in the 61st minute.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous game in Championship action against Millwall.

West Bromwich Albion had 47 percent control and six shots on goal, two of which were on target. Millwall, on the other hand, had nine attempts on goal, three of which were on target. Millwall’s goals came from Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 15/11.

Sheffield United vs West Brom Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sheffield United @ 13/10 with bet365

Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

West Brom @ 23/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 15/11

Under 2.5 @ 9/13

Sheffield United vs West Brom Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: