Sheffield United vs Reading Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Sheffield United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Reading in the championship this week.

Sheffield United vs Reading Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Sheffield United 11/20 Reading 11/2 Draw 3/1

Sheffield United vs Reading Predictions

The home side are currently in the promotion play-off positions and they will be hoping to consolidate their place in the top six with a good result here.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches and they will look to continue their impressive run of form against Reading with a win.

The home side have picked up five wins from the last six meetings against Reading across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 21st in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Cardiff City.

It will be interesting to see if they can improve and pull off an upset here.

Sheffield United vs Reading Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Reading @ 36/5 with Bet Storm

Sheffield United vs Reading Betting Tips

Sheffield United will be the favourites to pick up a comfortable home win.

They have kept a clean sheet in 10 of the last 12 home matches and they are undefeated in the last 12 League matches at Bramall lane.

Reading have lost their last six matches against Sheffield United and they are likely to fall short once again.

Sheffield United vs Reading betting tip: Sheffield United win @ 11/20 with Bet Storm

How to watch Sheffield United vs Reading Live Stream

You can watch the Sheffield United vs Reading game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

When is Sheffield United vs Reading?

The Championship clash between Sheffield United vs Reading will be played on the 15th of April at Bramall Lane.

What time does Sheffield United vs Reading Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Sheffield United vs Reading kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Sheffield United vs Reading Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Sheffield United Team News

The home side have a number of injury issues to deal with and they will be without David McGoldrick, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Jack O’Connell, Rhian Brewster Billy Sharp and Charlie Goode due to injuries.

Sheffield United Predicted Starting Line-Up

Foderingham; Davies, Egan, Uremovic; Baldock, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Stevens; Gibbs-White; McBurnie

Reading Team News

Reading will be without John swift, Yakou Meite, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek and Felipe Araruna because of injuries.

Reading Predicted Starting Line-Up

Nyland; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, Rahman; Dele-Bashiru, Drinkwater; Ince, Ejaria, Hoilett; Joao

