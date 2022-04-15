Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News sheffield united vs reading live stream predictions odds and betting tips 15 04 2022

Sheffield United vs Reading Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield United vs West Brom 2

Sheffield United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Reading in the championship this week.

Sheffield United vs Reading Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Sheffield United  11/20 betstorm
Reading 11/2 betstorm
Draw 3/1 betstorm

Sheffield United vs Reading Predictions

The home side are currently in the promotion play-off positions and they will be hoping to consolidate their place in the top six with a good result here.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches and they will look to continue their impressive run of form against Reading with a win.

The home side have picked up five wins from the last six meetings against Reading across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 21st in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Cardiff City.

It will be interesting to see if they can improve and pull off an upset here.

Sheffield United vs Reading Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Reading @ 36/5 with Bet Storm

You can back our Sheffield United vs Reading prediction on one of these betting sites.

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Sheffield United vs Reading Betting Tips

Sheffield United will be the favourites to pick up a comfortable home win.

They have kept a clean sheet in 10 of the last 12 home matches and they are undefeated in the last 12 League matches at Bramall lane.

Reading have lost their last six matches against Sheffield United and they are likely to fall short once again.

Sheffield United vs Reading betting tip: Sheffield United win @ 11/20 with Bet Storm

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

How to watch Sheffield United vs Reading Live Stream

You can watch the Sheffield United vs Reading game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Sheffield United vs Reading clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.

  1. Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
  3. Follow all the action from Sheffield United vs Reading with Bet Storm

When is Sheffield United vs Reading?

The Championship clash between Sheffield United vs Reading will be played on the 15th of April at Bramall Lane.

What time does Sheffield United vs Reading Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Sheffield United vs Reading kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Sheffield United vs Reading Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Sheffield United Team News

The home side have a number of injury issues to deal with and they will be without David McGoldrick, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Jack O’Connell, Rhian Brewster Billy Sharp and Charlie Goode due to injuries.

Sheffield United Predicted Starting Line-Up

Foderingham; Davies, Egan, Uremovic; Baldock, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Stevens; Gibbs-White; McBurnie

Reading Team News

Reading will be without John swift, Yakou Meite, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek and Felipe Araruna because of injuries.

Reading Predicted Starting Line-Up

Nyland; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, Rahman; Dele-Bashiru, Drinkwater; Ince, Ejaria, Hoilett; Joao

Best Sheffield United vs Reading Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
146 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens