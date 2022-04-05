Sheffield United vs QPR Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Sheffield United will be hoping to bounce back with a win when they take on Queens Park Rangers in the championship on Tuesday night.
Sheffield United vs QPR Odds
Sheffield United vs QPR Predictions
The home side are in disappointing form right now and they have picked up just two wins from the last six league matches.
They are currently eighth the league table and Sheffield United will be looking to get into the promotion playoff positions with a win here.
Meanwhile, the visitors are ninth in the league table and they are going through a rough patch right now. Queens Park Rangers have lost five of the last six league matches and they will be desperate to get a good result here.
Sheffield United are certainly in better form compared to their opponents and they have been formidable at home in recent months. They are undefeated in their last 10 home matches in the championship and they have also picked up three wins in their last three meetings against QPR.
Sheffield United vs QPR prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 QPR @ 43/5 with Bet UK
Sheffield United vs QPR Betting Tips
Queens Park Rangers have conceded 12 goals from their last six matches across all competitions and Sheffield United will fancy their chances of picking up a morale-boosting win here.
This is likely to be an open game with a fair few chances for either side and over 2.5 goals seem quite likely.
Sheffield United vs QPR betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 1/1 with Bet UK
You can watch the Sheffield United vs QPR game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.
When is Sheffield United vs QPR?
The Championship clash between Sheffield United vs QPR will be played on the 5th of April at Bramall Lane.
What time does Sheffield United vs QPR Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Sheffield United vs QPR kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.
Sheffield United vs QPR Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Sheffield United Team News
The home side have a number of injury issues to deal with. They will be without the services of David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle, Billy Sharp, Chris Basham, Jack O’Connell, Charlie Goode and Oliver McBurnie because of injuries.
Sheffield United Predicted Starting Line-Up
Foderingham; Davies, Egan Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Norrington-Davies; Gibbs-White, Ndiaye; Sharp
QPR Team News
Meanwhile, QPR will be without Andre Gray, Chris Willock, David Marshall and Seny Dieng because of injuries.
QPR Predicted Starting Line-Up
Westwood; Sanderson, Dickie, Barbet; Odubajo, Field, Hendrick, Wallace; Johansen, Chair; Gray
