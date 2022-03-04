Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest will meet in the Championship on Friday night, with only two points separating the two clubs in the table. Despite the fact that both teams are on a winning streak, the Blades and Forest are both playing catch-up in the promotion race.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forestodds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Sheff Utd 10/11 Draw 23/10 Nottingham 10/3

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest betting tips and prediction

With 53 points from 33 games, the Blades are in seventh place in the standings. They won 15 times in the league while drawing eight times and losing ten times. So far, they have scored 44 goals while conceding 34.

Sheffield United’s previous league game against Millwall ended in a 0-1 defeat. Over the course of their previous six games, they have allowed one goal to go past their goalkeeper.

The Reds, on the other hand, are in 9th place on the standings with 51 points. They won 14 of the 33 games they played, drew nine, and lost ten others. Their overall goals to conceded ratio are 45:33, indicating a strong attacking front.

Nottingham Forest is coming off a 2-0 win over Bristol City in their most recent match. Attempts on goal for Steve Cooper’s team have been successful 11 times in the last six games. During those same matches, they have conceded a total of 5 goals.

In the last six league games, the visitors have failed to win against Sheffield United on the road. The Blades have won their last seven league games at home, while the visitors have won their last two league games on the road. Because both teams are in inconsistent form, we believe a draw will be the result on Friday.

