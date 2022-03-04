Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Sheffield United will face Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane Stadium on Friday in an attempt to reclaim a position in the promotion playoffs.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest preview

This game has all the makings of a good match, with only two points and two positions separating the teams in the EFL Championship standings.

Sheffield United’s unbeaten run came to an end over the weekend as they were defeated 1-0 by Millwall.

Prior to that, the Blades had gone nine games without losing, with six victories and three draws since a 2-0 loss to Derby County in January.

Sheffield United is presently seventh in the EFL Championship rankings, one point behind Luton Town in the last playoff berth, with 53 points from 33 games.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out, defeating Bristol City 2-0 at home. They have now gone unbeaten in each of their previous five games in all competitions, with three victories and two draws.

Nottingham Forest sit in ninth place on the table with 51 points from 33 games, two points behind the hosts on Friday.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest team news

Sheff Utd team news

Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O’Connell, and Ben Osborn are all listed as out for the Blades’ clash on Friday.

Sheff Utd predicted line-up

Foderingham; Davies, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Berge, Norrington-Davies; Ndiaye, Gibbs-White; Sharp

Nottingham Forest team news

Loic Mbe Soh and Lewis Grabban, who are both recovering from injuries, are still unavailable for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup

Horvath; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Colback, Lowe; Garner; Johnson, Davis

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest free bets