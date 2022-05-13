Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips: Championship Play-Off Predictions and Odds

Saturday sees the first of two legs between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in their Championship play-off semi-final, and we’ve put together a quick preview with our predictions, tips and best odds.

Sheffield United vs Forest Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw and BTTS @ 3/1 on BetStorm

What a prospect we have on our hands for this year’s Championship play-offs.

Nottingham Forest narrowly missed out on automatic promotion after losing in a second-place decider with Bournemouth a few weeks ago, but they will begin their bid for a return to top-flight football for the first time since 1999 on Saturday.

Sheffield United will be hoping for swift return back to the Premier League having gone down last season, and their end of season form suggests they have every chance.

Both of this season’s meetings between these sides finished 1-1, and we are predicting a similar result here given there is very little separating them on paper.

Sheffield United vs Forest Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 Draw @ 43/10 on BetStorm

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw.

In what is bound to be a cagey affair across two legs, these two sides have shown they possess the quality and resolve to be in the top-flight.

Sheffield United’s early season form was poor, but they have clawed their way up the table, while Forest have been the most exciting side in the division outside the top two, scoring the most and conceding the least, and their youthful squad would be an exciting addition to the Premier League.

As mentioned, the spoils were shared in identical 1-1 draws this season, and we’re predicting the same result in the first leg at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Forest Odds