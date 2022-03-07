Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

On Tuesday night, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will face a battle at Bramall Lane, with only one point separating the two clubs in the Championship table. Boro maintains a slim advantage, claiming the final playoff slot, ahead of a game that will see Chris Wilder return to his former club for the first time since he was sacked last year.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Sheff Utd 1/1 Draw 23/10 Middlesbrough 3/1

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough betting tips and prediction

Last Friday, Sheffield United was held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest, putting an end to their winning streak.

Prior to that, the Blades’ nine-game unbeaten run came to an end on February 26 when they lost 1-0 to Millwall. Sheffield United is now seventh in the EFL Championship standings, one point behind Tuesday’s visitors in the last playoff berth, with 54 points from 34 games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, made it two wins in a row as they defeated a tenacious Luton Town side 2-1 at home.

This came after a thrilling 1-0 FA Cup extra-time victory over Tottenham on March 1.

Middlesbrough has already knocked out two Premier League heavyweights in the form of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from cup competitions and will want to continue their good record.

Tuesday’s game has all the makings of a thrilling matchup, separated by only one point and one place in the league table. With a playoff berth on the line, we anticipate a tense matchup, with both teams settling for a share of the spoils.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough betting tips: Sheff Utd vs Middlesbrough to draw @ 23/10 with bet365