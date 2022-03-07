Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Middlesbrough will travel to Bramall Lane Stadium to face Sheffield United on Tuesday, looking for their third win in a row.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough preview

Sheffield United is coming off a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Sheffield United had 49 percent possession and nine shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Billy Sharp (69′) scored for Sheffield United. Nottingham Forest had 13 shots on goal against them, four of which were on target. Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates scored in the 95th minute. Sheffield United is unbeaten in their last eight league home games heading into this fixture. They’ve shown incredible fortitude in this situation.

Whereas Middlesbrough will enter the match on the back of a 2-1 Championship victory against Luton Town in their most recent match.

Middlesbrough had 56 percent possession and eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Paddy McNair (17′) and Duncan Watmore (87′) scored goals for Middlesbrough. Luton Town had nine shots on goal, five of which were on target. Luton Town’s goal came from Harry Cornick (96′).

Middlesbrough has scored 12 goals in their last six games, breaking down rival defenses on a regular basis leading up to this match. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, can improve defensively after being scored against in five of those same games. However, there’s a chance that tendency won’t continue here.

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough team news

Sheff Utd team news

Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O’Connell, and Ben Osborn are all out with injuries, therefore the Blades are still without them.

Sheff Utd predicted line-up

Foderingham; Davies, Egan, Robinson; Seriki, Norwood, Berge, Osborn; Gibbs-White; McBurnie, Sharp

Middlesbrough team news

Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Martin Payero, and Riley McGree have all been ruled out of Tuesday’s game due to injuries.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup

Lumley; Djiksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Watmore, Sporar

