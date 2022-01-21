Sheffield United vs Luton Town prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Sheffield United hosts Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, fans will be looking forward to their interesting game at Bramall Lane.

Match Info:

Date: 22nd January 2022, Bramall Lane

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prediction

Sheffield United drew 2-2 with Preston in their previous Championship encounter. At Deepdale, they had seven shots on target and 62% possession. Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp were the main goal scorers for the game.

Whereas when Luton Town defeated Reading 2-0 at Select Car Leasing Stadium, they had four shots on target.

Last but not the least, Sheffield United’s previous match with Luton Town resulted in a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Luton Town @ 5/2 with Bet365.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Sheffield United has been more dominating at home since the start of the season. They’ve won four of their last ten games at home. Sheffield United is one of the league’s most reliable home teams, although they are far from flawless. With only 30% of home clean sheets, their defense isn’t as strong as predicted.

On the other hand, Luton Town has won 11 points in their last six league games. When they play away from home, they still have a lot to prove. Luton Town averages 1.33 points per game on the road, which is somewhat lower than their home record.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sheffield: 17/20 with bet365

Draw: 5/2 with bet365

Luton: 7/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under 2.5: 4/5

