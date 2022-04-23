Countries
Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

4 seconds ago

on

cardiff 2

Sheffield United will be hoping to improve their playoff chances when they host Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Saturday. The Blades have lost their previous three league games, while the Bluebirds are looking to avoid losing for the third time in a row.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Sheff Utd 4/7 BetUK logo
Cardiff City 11/2 BetUK logo
Draw 14/5 BetUK logo

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Predictions

Sheffield United are at risk of missing out on the playoffs due to their recent dismal form. The Blades can’t afford any more mistakes if they want to keep their Premier League chances alive, as only six points separate them from West Brom in 12th place.

Cardiff City may be buoyed by their hosts’ problems despite having little to play for this season. Sheffield United games are usually low-scoring affairs, therefore we’re picking the South Yorkshire club to win by a single goal.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Cardiff City @ 4/7 with Bet UK

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Sheffield United prepare for this encounter after a 1-1 draw with Bristol City in the Championship.

The Sheffield United backline has earned a lot of respect in recent weeks, as evidenced by their recent results. Sheffield United have kept it tight, with only four goals going past their goalie in their last six games. We’ll find out if that tendency continues in the following encounter.

On the other hand, Cardiff City and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their last game in Championship action to Luton Town.

Cardiff City has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, with opposition teams scoring nine goals in total. Cardiff City hasn’t been very sturdy at the back.

In the previous six league matches, Cardiff City had not lost to Sheffield United when playing them away from home. Away fans have had a lot to celebrate about this season.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City betting tip: Sheff Utd @ 4/7 with Bet UK

How to Watch Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Sheffield United vs Cardiff City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Sheffield United vs Cardiff City with Bet UK

When is Sheffield United vs Cardiff City?

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City will take place on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Kick Off?

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City will kick off at 19:00.

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Sheff Utd Team News

Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O’Connell, Billy Sharp, Charlie Goode, and Oli McBurnie won’t play for Sheff Utd.

Sheff Utd Predicted Line Up

Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Filip Uremovic; Enda Stevens, Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Morgan Gibbs-White, John Fleck

Cardiff city Team News

Isaac Vassell, Alex Smithies, Max Watters, and Sean Morrison won’t play for Cardiff City.

Cardiff City Predicted Line Up

Dillon Philips; Joel Bagan, Curtis Nelson, Mark McGuinness, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle; Isaak Davies, Robin Colwill, Jordan Hugill

