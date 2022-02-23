Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Sheffield United welcomes Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane Stadium on Wednesday as the EFL Championship resumes with a new set of fixtures.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 24th February 2022, Bramall Lane Stadium

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Sheffield United has improved in recent weeks and is one of the most in-form teams in the division heading into Wednesday’s encounter. While facing third-placed Blackburn Rovers is a difficult test for any team, we believe the Blades will come out on top.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn [email protected] 7/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Sheffield United supporters will be hoping for a repeat of their 4-0 Championship triumph over Swansea City.

In five of their previous six meetings prior to this one, a bet on both teams scoring would have lost. This pattern, though, will not necessarily continue in this match. Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last six league home games heading into this encounter.

Blackburn Rovers drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion in their last Championship match.

In recent weeks, games against Blackburn Rovers have been rather uneventful, with a dearth of goals becoming a recurring theme. During their last half-dozen matches, they and their opponents have combined for an extremely low gross goal total of 6, with an average goal per game of 1.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/20.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sheff Utd @ 7/10 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 13/5 with LiveScore Bet

Blackburn @ 18/5 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 23/20

Under 2.5 @ 4/6

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.