Sheffield United vs Barnsley live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Sheffield United will take on Barnsley in the EFL Championship at Bramall Lane on Saturday, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far.

Sheffield United vs Barnsley preview

Sheffield United is in 9th place in the table, one point below the top six. Paul Heckingbottom’s side has lost four of their last five games. With a win over Barnsley on Saturday, they’ll try to turn things around.

Barnsley, on the other hand, has had a poor season thus far, currently sitting in 22nd place in the standings. Poya Asbaghi’s team has only lost one of their last six games. With a win against Sheffield on Saturday, they’ll seek to keep their momentum going.

Both sides have been in different forms recently, and that should be evident during Saturday’s encounter.

We expect a close contest, with neither team emerging victorious in a draw.

Sheffield United vs Barnsley team news

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield will be without a number of players for Saturday’s game. All of the injured players are Oliver McBurnie, Ben Davies, Chris Basham, John Basham, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, and Jack O’Connell.

Sheffield predicted line-up

Wesley Foderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kyron Gordon; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn; Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Barnsley United team news

Carlton Morris suffered a calf injury in midweek and will miss Saturday’s game. In the meantime, Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow are both out with injuries.

Barnsley predicted lineup

Bradley Collins; Remy Vita, Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Callum Brittain; Claudio Gomes, Matty Wolfe; Quina, Amine Bassi, Callum Styles; Devante Cole

