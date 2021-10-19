Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet on the 19th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

Real Madrid have lost their last two matches across all competitions and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here. Meanwhile, the visitors are yet to secure a win in the group stages and they will look to pull off an upset.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid team news

Eden Hazard, Isco, Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio are all sidelined for Los Blancos for this game.

Junior Moraes is the only injury worry for Shakhtar.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup: Pyatov; Dodo, Marlon, Matvienko, Ismaily; Pedrinho, Maycon, Stepanenko, Patrick, Solomon; Tete

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid form guide

Real Madrid have failed to win their last three matches across all competitions including defeats against Espanyol and FC Sheriff. They will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a vital away win.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar have won four and drawn two of their last six matches across all competitions.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Shakhtar Donetsk – 9/2

• Draw – 3/1

• Real Madrid– 4/6

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under – 11/10

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid prediction

Despite their recent form, Real Madrid will be firm favourites heading into this contest. They have the better squad and Shakhtar are yet to find the net in the Champions League. The visitors should be able to edge this one.

Prediction: Real Madrid to win.

Get Real Madrid to win at 4/6 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred