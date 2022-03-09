Sevilla vs West Ham United top five betting offers and free bets for Europa League match

Sevilla will host West Ham in the Europa League at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday and out team has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Sevilla vs West Ham United odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Sevilla 21/20 Draw 9/4 West Ham United 3/1

Sevilla vs West Ham United betting tips and prediction

Sevilla are the most successful team in the history of the Europa League, with the Spanish outfit lifting six titles so far. Their most recent trophy came in 2020 when they defeated Inter Milan 3-2 in the final.

Los Rojiblancos look unlikely to win the La Liga crown as they are currently eight points behind leaders Real Madrid in the table. So the Europa League represents their best chance of silverware this season.

Sevilla will enter as favourites in Thursday’s clash against West Ham who have won only one of their last five matches across all competitions. Julen Lopetegui’s side are in a fine form at home, winning seven of their previous 10 encounters at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

However, the home side haven’t kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches in all competitions. And while the Hammers’ top scorer Jarrod Bowen is a major doubt for this match, there are still plenty of attacking talent in the West Ham team. Michail Antonio has bagged 10 goals so far this season while Manuel Lanzini has been on the scoresheet on six occasions. Any one of them can score a crucial away goal for the Irons in the first leg of the

round of 16.

We are backing both sides to score on Thursday.

Sevilla vs West Ham United betting tips: Both Teams To Score @ 19/20 with bet365