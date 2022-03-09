Countries
Sevilla vs West Ham United live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Sevilla vs West Ham United live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Updated

11 seconds ago

on

49493868

Sevilla will host West Ham at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, and here is how you can follow the match LIVE online.   

How to watch Sevilla vs West Ham live stream for free

Sevilla vs West Ham preview

Sevilla have enjoyed another outstanding season under head coach Julen Lopetegui. They look unlikely to pip Real Madrid to the La Liga crown but another Champions League qualification is very much on the cards for them.

Los Rojiblancos dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group. However, they defeated Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 on aggregate in the knockout round play-offs to make it to the last 16.

They will enter Thursday’s clash on the back of a goalless draw at Alaves.

Meanwhile, West Ham have enjoyed an impressive domestic campaign this season under manager David Moyes. They were looking top contenders to finish in the top-four at one point. However, that now seems unlikely considering their recent disappointing run.

The Hammers have won one of their previous four Premier League matches and are now sitting sixth in the table with 45 points. They will come into the upcoming match on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, with Sadio Mane providing the decisive goal for the home side.

David Moyes’ side advanced to the knockouts of the Europa League after topping their group, winning four of their six matches. However, it looks less likely that they could come away with a win from the Europa League match at Sevilla.

Sevilla vs West Ham team news

Sevilla team news

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is currently having to deal with several injuries. Papu Gomez, Montiel, Javi Diaz, Fernando, Ivan Romero, Nacho Quintana, Juanlu and Luismi are also expected to miss Thursday’s clash at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

While Anthony Martial has also been struggling with injury. And with Youssef En-Nesyri not in good form, we could see the inclusion of Rafa Mir in the Sevilla playing XI.

Lopetegui will also not be able to call upon the services of Thomas Delaney who is suspended after his dismissal in Zagreb.

Sevilla predicted line-up

Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Corona, Mir, Ocampos

West Ham team news

Jarrod Bowen picked up a heel injury in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday. So he is a major doubt for the Hammers.

However, David Moyes will hope to have Declan Rice back in the team after he missed their previous league encounter due to illness.

While Issa Diop, who was an unused substitute in the previous match at Anfield, is unlikely to start with Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson likely to keep their places.

West Ham predicted lineup

Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Vlasic, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

