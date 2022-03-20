Sevilla vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Sevilla will look to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad live stream

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Preview

The home side are currently second in the league table and they are unbeaten in the last six league matches. However, they have picked up just two wins in that time and Sevilla will have to convert their draws into wins if they want to remain in the title race. Real Sociedad are 6th in the league table and they are in reasonably good form heading into this contest. The visitors have picked up four wins from the last six league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here. The home side have managed to stay unbeaten in their last six meetings against Real Sociedad and they will be expected to grind out all three points here.

When does Sevilla vs Real Sociedad kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Sevilla vs Real Sociedad kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad Team News

Sevilla team news

Suso, Papu Gomez, Erik Lamela, Karim Rekik, Marcos Acuna and Diego Carlos are all injured.

Sevilla predicted line-up vs Real Sociedad: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Gudelj, Augustinsson; Jordan, Delaney, Rakitic; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Martial

Real Sociedad team news

Ander Barrenetxea, Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez and David Silva are set to miss out. Real Sociedad predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Remiro; Gorosabel, Normand, Pacheco, Rico; Merino, Illaramendi, Zubimendi; Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal