Sevilla vs Real Betis prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

The Sevilla derby will take place at Estadio Ramon on Sunday afternoon, and it will be one of the most important games on the La Liga schedule.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:15

Date: 27th February 2022, Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Sevilla vs Real Betis Prediction

Both teams have been in excellent form this season, and that should be evident in Sunday’s game. Sevilla will be without a number of players for this match. Jules Kunde and Lucas Ocampos will be suspended. Diego Carlos, Anthony Martial, Suso, Erik Lamela, and Karim Rekik are all injured at the moment.

Following their 0-0 draw with Zenit St. Petersburg in midweek, Real Betis had no new injury concerns. Both Juan Miranda and Martin Montoya are still out with injuries. Despite the two teams’ disparate recent performances, we expect a close game with neither side emerging victorious in a draw.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Real Betis @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Sevilla will be looking for a better result after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League last time out.

Sevilla had 59% possession and 15 shots on goal, five of them were on target, in that encounter. Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Dinamo Zagreb scored through Mislav Ori.

Sevilla has scored eight goals in their last six games under Julen Lopetegui. The total number of goals scored against them in those games, on the other hand, is 5.

On the other hand, Real Betis and Zenit St Petersburg drew 0-0 in their previous Europa League encounter. Real Betis have been scored against in five of their previous six games, resulting in a total of eight goals conceded. Real Betis has had a difficult time defending.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sevilla @ 5/4 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Real Betis @ 11/5 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 21/20

Under 2.5 @ 7/10

Sevilla vs Real Betis Free Bet

