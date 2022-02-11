Sevilla vs Elche prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

In La Liga, Sevilla takes on Elche at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Friday, trying to end a three-game losing streak.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 01:00

Date: 12th February 2022, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla vs Elche Prediction

The hosts are the clear favorites to win this match. Having said that, they haven’t won by more than a goal in any of their last six home games.

On the other hand, their opponents are in excellent form and even managed to hold the league leaders to a draw in their most recent away encounter. As a result, most football betting sites are backing the away team with an Asian handicap.

This season, the Rojiblancos have never failed to score at home in the league. Meanwhile, their opponents have scored in each of their previous six league away games, averaging two goals per game over the last three. As a result, both clubs are expected to score in this match.

Sevilla vs Elche Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Elche @ 10/21 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Sevilla vs Elche Betting Tips

Sevilla has missed a lot of points recently and hasn’t been able to close the gap on Real Madrid, who have dropped five points in their last four games.

Elche could not have wished for a better start to the season in 2022, as no other team has scored more points in that time. They’ve climbed out of the relegation zone and are now vying for a mid-table spot thanks to this remarkable run.

Sevilla vs Elche Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/20.

Sevilla vs Elche Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sevilla @ 10/21 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

Elche @ 13/2 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 23/20

Under 2.5 @ 4/6

