Football Betting Tips — Sevilla v Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

updated

30 mins ago

on

Sevilla will be hoping to build on their recent run of form when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday night.
 

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid preview

Sevilla are currently second in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of four wins and a draw in their last six league matches.
 
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are fourth in the league table and they have lost their last two league matches in a row.
 
Sevilla have been formidable at home in the league and they will be hoping to pick up all three points here.

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid team news

Sevilla possible starting lineup: Bounou; Montiel, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Rakitic, Delaney, Jordan; Gomez, Mir, Ocampos

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Llorente, Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Cunha, Suarez

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sevilla v Atletico Madrid from bet365:

Match-winner:

Sevilla: 7/4

Draw: 2/1

Atletico Madrid: 9/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid prediction

The home side have picked up eight wins in their last nine league matches in front of their own fans and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.
 
Four of the last six meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw and this is going to be a close contest as well.
 
Sevilla managed to beat Atletico Madrid at home earlier this year and they are the team in form right now.  The home side should be able to grind out a narrow win here.
 

Prediction: Sevilla to win at 7/4 with Bet365.

