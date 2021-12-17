Football Betting Tips — Sevilla v Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on Sevilla v Atletico Madrid live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:00 GMT on Saturday, December 18th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid preview
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid team news
Sevilla possible starting lineup: Bounou; Montiel, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Rakitic, Delaney, Jordan; Gomez, Mir, Ocampos
Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Llorente, Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Cunha, Suarez
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Sevilla v Atletico Madrid from bet365:
Match-winner:
Sevilla: 7/4
Draw: 2/1
Atletico Madrid: 9/5
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 6/7
Under: 24/23
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid prediction
Prediction: Sevilla to win at 7/4 with Bet365.
