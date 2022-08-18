Seven Up For Prolific Winner Alpinista With 2022 Yorkshire Oaks Success

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There was always a strong chance the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Alpinista would have to battle hard if she wanted to win the 2022 Yorkshire Oaks – but she didn’t let her backers down and that’s exactly what she did when landing the ‘York Ebor Festival Day Two’ feature in gutsy fashion on Thursday afternoon.



Alpinista Wins Seventh Race On The Spin With Gutsy Yorkshire Oaks Win



The popular 5 year-old grey – ALPINISTA – also defied the key age trend in the Yorkshire Oaks that’s seen 20 of the last 21 winners aged either 3 or 4. She was the only horse aged 5 (or older) in this year’s renewal, but she wasn’t aware that only the mighty Enable has won the Yorkshire Oaks as a 5 year-old since 2002.

Under jockey Luke Morris (right) she was always up with the pace, with the Irish raiders Magical Lagoon and La Petite Coco taking them along for much of the race. With Coco seeminly running a bit keen during the first half of the 1m4f contest you felt it was going to be hard for the Paddy Twomey horse to maintain that to the line.

That was the case for Coco and despite battling on well to take third, Alpinista picked the two Irish runners up down the long York straight, with yet another runner from the Emerald Isle – the Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday – being her final challenger.

Even though the Ryan Moore-ridden Tuesday had every chance to go by, her younger legs just couldn’t carry her past the gutsy grey Alpinista with experience over youth winning the day on his occasion.

Fifth Group One Success For Alpinista

The 2022 Yorkshire Oaks was Alpinista’s seventh win in a row (9 wins in total), having last been seen winning the G1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in France last month. She’s also mopped-up five Group One wins now too – five on the bounce – and won over £900k in total prize money now after scooping just over £300k here.

It was also her first win at York, with her only previous outing on the Knavesmire a second in this race back in 2020.

Watch Alpinista Winning The 2022 Yorkshire Oaks Again



2022 Yorkshire Oaks Full Result

1st: ALPINISTA (1st 7/4)

2nd: Tuesday (7/2)

3rd: La Petite Coco (4/1)

Alpinista’s Career In Numbers

Age: 5

Runs: 14

Wins: 9

Group One Wins: 5

Total Prize Money: £920,193

Where Next For Alpinista?



The Prescott winning machine has an option to head to Champions Day at Ascot in October. She’s entered for the British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes (15th Oct) and has be shaved a bit in the bettting after her 2022 Yorkshire Oaks win to @ 3/1 with BetUK

She could also go back to France and tackle the Group One Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe, where she’s priced @ 11/2 with 888Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change.

