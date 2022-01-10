Senegal vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Despite the fact that the home side are without a number of their key players because of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad, they have enough quality to grind out a positive result here.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to pull off an upset here but they have been in disastrous form over the last few months.

The visitors have failed to win their last 12 matches heading into this contest and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to pull off a win here.

The likes of Sadio Mane will feel that this is their final opportunity to win the tournament given their age and regression. The home side will be fully motivated ahead of this contest.

Senegal will fancy their chances of picking up a comfortable home win in their opening game of the African Cup of nations.