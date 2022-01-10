Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/flag-south-korea.svg South Korea
Home News senegal vs zimbabwe prediction afcon betting tips odds and free bet

Senegal vs Zimbabwe prediction: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

updated

42 seconds ago

on

Marvelous Nakamba zimbabwe

Senegal will be fired up for the welcome of Zimbabwe on Monday and they will look to pick up a morale-boosting win at home. 

Match Info

Date: 10th January 2022

Kick-off: 13:00 pm BST, Kouekong Stadium.

Join bet365 and watch Senegal vs Zimbabwe

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Senegal will fancy their chances of picking up a comfortable home win in their opening game of the African Cup of nations.
 
Despite the fact that the home side are without a number of their key players because of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad, they have enough quality to grind out a positive result here.
 
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to pull off an upset here but they have been in disastrous form over the last few months.
 
The visitors have failed to win their last 12 matches heading into this contest and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to pull off a win here.
 
The likes of Sadio Mane will feel that this is their final opportunity to win the tournament given their age and regression. The home side will be fully motivated ahead of this contest.
 

Senegal vs Zimbabwe prediction: Senegal 2-0 Zimbabwe @5/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Senegal vs Zimbabwe prediction with bet365

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Senegal are undoubtedly one of the best teams in Africa and they will be the favourites to pick up a win here.
 
Bet on Senegal to win at 4/11 with bet365.
 
Senegal have kept a clean sheet in their last two meetings with Zimbabwe. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet here at 1/1.
 
Zimbabwe will fancy their chances against an injury-depleted Senegal side. The visitors are 8/1 to win here. 
 

Senegal vs Zimbabwe betting tip: Get Senegal to win at 4/11

Bet on Senegal to win at 4/11 with bet365

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Senegal vs Zimbabwe from bet365:

Match-winner:

Senegal: 4/11

Draw: 7/2

Zimbabwe: 8/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 33/50

Under: 15/11

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Free Bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip
© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens