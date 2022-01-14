Senegal vs Guinea Prediction

Senegal managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their tournament opener and they will be looking to build on that with another strong performance at home.

Meanwhile, Guinea are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins over Rwanda and Malawi.

They have done well against Senegal in the recent meetings and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Senegal struggled to create too many chances in their opening game and they had to rely on a late goal from sadio mane to secure the three points. They will have to improve here in order to grind out all three points.