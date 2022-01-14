Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/flag-south-korea.svg South Korea
Home News senegal vs guinea prediction afcon betting tips odds and free bet

Senegal vs Guinea prediction: AFCON betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

45 mins ago

on

mane

Senegal will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the African Cup of nations with a win over Guinea on Friday afternoon.

Match Info

Date: 14th January 2022

Kick-off: 13:00 pm BST, Kouekong Stadium.

Join Bet UK and watch Senegal vs Guinea

Senegal vs Guinea Prediction

Senegal managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their tournament opener and they will be looking to build on that with another strong performance at home.
 
Meanwhile, Guinea are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins over Rwanda and Malawi.
 
They have done well against Senegal in the recent meetings and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.
 
Senegal struggled to create too many chances in their opening game and they had to rely on a late goal from sadio mane to secure the three points. They will have to improve here in order to grind out all three points.
 

Senegal vs Guinea prediction: Senegal 2-1 Guinea @19/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Senegal vs Guinea with Bet UK

Senegal vs Guinea Betting Tips

Senegal will be the favourites to secure all three points at home and they are 19/20 to win here.
 
Meanwhile, Guinea have beaten Senegal in two of their last three meetings and the visitors are 7/2 to secure all three points.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 
Guinea have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three wins over Senegal and the visitors are 6/1 to win to nil.
 

Senegal vs Guinea betting tip: Get Senegal to win at 19/20

Bet on Senegal to win at 19/20 with Bet UK

Senegal vs Guinea Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Senegal vs Guinea from Bet UK:

Match-winner:

Senegal: 19/20

Draw: 21/10

Guinea: 7/2

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/5

Under: 1/2

Senegal vs Guinea Free Bet

Bet UK are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the Bet UK sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the betUK offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £5-10 on the Bet UK sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens