Senegal will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the African Cup of nations with a win over Guinea on Friday afternoon.
Match Info
Date: 14th January 2022
Kick-off: 13:00 pm BST, Kouekong Stadium.
Join Bet UK and watch Senegal vs Guinea
Senegal vs Guinea Prediction
Senegal vs Guinea prediction: Senegal 2-1 Guinea @19/2 with Bet UK.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Back our Senegal vs Guinea with Bet UK
Senegal vs Guinea Betting Tips
Senegal vs Guinea betting tip: Get Senegal to win at 19/20.
Bet on Senegal to win at 19/20 with Bet UK
Senegal vs Guinea Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Senegal vs Guinea from Bet UK:
Match-winner:
Senegal: 19/20
Draw: 21/10
Guinea: 7/2
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 11/5
Under: 1/2
Senegal vs Guinea Free Bet
Bet UK are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.
How to claim the Bet UK sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the betUK offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the Bet UK sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip