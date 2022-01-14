Senegal will be hoping to pick up a vital home win against Guinea when the two sides meet in the African Cup of nations later today.

Senegal vs Guinea live stream

Senegal vs Guinea Preview

Senegal are heading into this game on the back of a narrow win over Zimbabwe and they will have to improve their performances in order to pick up a win over Guinea. The visitors have done quite well against Senegal recently and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest. The home side have picked up three wins from their last six meetings against Guinea and the visitors managed to win the remaining three matches. This should be a close contest between two evenly matched sides and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

When does Senegal vs Guinea kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Senegal vs Guinea off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 14th of January, at the Kouekong Stadium.

Senegal vs Guinea Team News

Senegal team news

Senegal will be without a number of their key players because of a Coronavirus outbreak in their camp and key players like Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are all sidelined along with Nampalys Mendy, Famara Diedhiou, Saliou Ciss, Mame Thiang. Meanwhile, Ismaila Sarr is ruled out with an injury.

Senegal predicted line-up vs Guinea: Dieng; Ballo-Toure, Cisse, Diallo, Mbaye; Kouyate, Gueye Sarr; Mane, Dia, Balde

Guinea team news

Guinea are in a similar position right now and they will miss several of their key players because of a Coronavirus outbreak and injury issues. Mikael Dyrestam, Seydouba Souma, Morgan Guilavogui, Mory Konate, Fode Camara and Ibrahima Conte are all ruled out.

Guinea predicted line-up vs Senegal: Keita; Sylla, Conte, Sow, Camara, Kane; Cisse, Keita, Diawara; Bayo, Kante

