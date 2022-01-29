Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Senegal and Equatorial Guinea are striving hard to win the match on Sunday, 30th January 2022.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 30th January 2022, Japoma Stadium

Bet £10 on Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Equatorial Guinea’s progress has been a nice surprise, but Senegal’s team is loaded with talent.

Even if Mane isn’t available, they have enough weapons to defeat their Central African opponents and advance to the semi-finals.

Senegal has proven to be formidable so far, establishing themselves as legitimate title challengers. Equatorial Guinea, on the other hand, has shown that they are not a pushover, defeating Algeria to the quarterfinals. While we anticipate another exciting match, considering the disparity in talent and experience between the two teams, most football betting sites are backing the Lions of Teranga to prevail.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction: Senegal 2-0 Equatorial Guinea @ 8/13 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Following up on their 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Cape Verde Islands, Senegal will be hoping for the best performance.

Senegal had 64% possession and 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Sadio Mané (63′) and Bamba Dieng (92′) scored goals for Senegal. Cape Verde Islands had two shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Equatorial Guinea drew 0-0 with Mali in their previous Africa Cup of Nations match.

A comparatively low number of goals have been scored between Equatorial Guinea and opposing sides in six of the previous six games featuring Equatorial Guinea. During that time, the total average number of goals per game was just one, with an EQG goal average of 0.67

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 12/5.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 12/5 with Bet365.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Odds

Match Winner

Senegal @ 8/13 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Equatorial Guinea @ 13/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 12/5

Under 2.5 @ 3/8

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: