Senegal vs Cape Verde prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Senegal will face Cape Verde in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam, continuing their quest to dominate the continent for the first time.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 17:00 CET

Date: 25th January 2022, Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam

Senegal vs Cape Verde Prediction

The Senegalese are on a long winning streak, with the majority of their matches ending in victories. The strength of their defense has been a standout feature of their performances. Furthermore, they have a fantastic head-to-head record versus this opponent.

Cabo Verde, on the other hand, has lost three of its last four games. Moreover, they are significantly less experienced and skilled than their opponents for the day and based on all of these factors, Senegal should win on Tuesday.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Cape Verde @ 3/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

With the defending champions Algeria now out of the tournament, Senegal, the runners-up, has a fantastic chance to win it all in 2022. In the 2019 Final, they were defeated by Algeria by a single goal.

They’ve advanced to the Round of 16, where they’ll face a rather easy opponent. Cabo Verde qualified for the knockout stages as one of the top third-placed teams, and they have shown no signs of being able to go farther in the competition so far.

Note that they failed to qualify for the 2019 Cup of Nations, and they barely made it to the main tournament this time. Furthermore, they have a bad head-to-head record versus the Senegalese over the years.

Senegal will almost certainly win on Tuesday and go to the Quarterfinals.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 12/5.

Senegal vs Cape Verde Betting Odds

Match Winner

Senegal @ 3/5 with bet365

Draw @ 23/10 with bet365

Cape Verde @ 7/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 12/5

Under 2.5 @ 2/5

