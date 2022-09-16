Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We have two NFL teams trending in the wrong direction in this NFC West matchup. Seattle opened their season with a 17-16 home victory over Denver Broncos and San Francisco suffered a 19-10 away loss to the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Picks
- Seahawks +8.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
- 49ers Under 41 points @ -101 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Pick 1: Seattle +8.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
Look for the Seahawks defense to keep them in the game and Seahawks QB Geno Smith and his vast array of weapons to score enough to cover the spread.
The Seahawks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings in San Francisco, and the underdog is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 meetings Back Seattle to cover the spread.
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Pick 2: San Francisco under 41 points @ -101 at Bovada
The defenses in this contest are likely stronger than their respective offenses, and we expect those defenses to flex their muscles and keep the scoring to a minimum against two mediocre offenses.
The under is 5-1 in Seahawks last 6 games as a road underdog, and 6-1 in 49ers last 7 vs. a team with a winning record. Play the under in this contest.
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction
The heavily favored 49ers are the play, but -425 is too much to pay for this matchup. Look for the 49ers to win this game in what should be a much closer contest than the oddsmakers think it will be.
The 49ers are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record, and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Seattle Seahawks
|+342
|San Francisco 49ers
|-425