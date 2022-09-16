Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have two NFL teams trending in the wrong direction in this NFC West matchup. Seattle opened their season with a 17-16 home victory over Denver Broncos and San Francisco suffered a 19-10 away loss to the Chicago Bears.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Pick 1: Seattle +8.5 points @ -110 with Bovada

Look for the Seahawks defense to keep them in the game and Seahawks QB Geno Smith and his vast array of weapons to score enough to cover the spread.

The Seahawks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings in San Francisco, and the underdog is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 meetings Back Seattle to cover the spread.

Back Seattle +8.5 points @ -110 with Bovada

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Pick 2: San Francisco under 41 points @ -101 at Bovada

The defenses in this contest are likely stronger than their respective offenses, and we expect those defenses to flex their muscles and keep the scoring to a minimum against two mediocre offenses.

The under is 5-1 in Seahawks last 6 games as a road underdog, and 6-1 in 49ers last 7 vs. a team with a winning record. Play the under in this contest.

Back San Francisco under 41 points @ -102 with Bovada

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction

The heavily favored 49ers are the play, but -425 is too much to pay for this matchup. Look for the 49ers to win this game in what should be a much closer contest than the oddsmakers think it will be.

The 49ers are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record, and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Back 49ers ML @ -425 with Bovada

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

