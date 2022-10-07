Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a NFC conference matchup on Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Seahawks-Saints same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $10209.80 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Seahawks vs Saints SGP Bets with BetOnline

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Alvin Kamara over 26.5 receiving yards -115 @ Betonline

The Saints have been stingy on defense, but look for Saints QB Andy Dalton to call Kamara’s number a few times Sunday. When healthy, the Saints RB is one of the best receivers out of the backfield and sometimes even lines up in the slot. He should beat that number by the end of the 1st half.

Alvin Kamara over 26.5 receiving yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Chris Olave over 0.50 TD receptions +181 @ Betonline

This is a good play because Olave leads New Orleans in targets, receiving yards, big plays and caught his first NFL TD pass last week against Minnesota. Seattle allows 1.8 TD receptions per game and if a receiving TD is scored, it’s a good bet Olave will be on the receiving end.

Chris Olave over 0.50 TD receptions @ +181 with BetOnline

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Rashaad Penny over 58.5 rushing yards -106 @ Betonline

Penny is the lead back for Seattle, and he’s eclipsed that number in three of his four contests and rushed for over 150 yards last week vs Detroit. New Orleans allows just under a rushing TD per contest, and Penny is a good bet to exceed the oddsmakers number.

Rashaad Penny over 58.5 rushing yards @ -106 with BetOnline

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints Odds