Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

This weekend sees an intriguing NFC matchup between the Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Seahawks-Saints same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $10209.80 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Alvin Kamara over 26.5 receiving yards @ -115 with Betonline
- Chris Olave over 0.50 TD receptions @ +181 with Betonline
- Rashaad Penny over 58.5 rushing yards @ -106 with Betonline
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with Betonline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Seahawks vs Saints SGP betting picks
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Alvin Kamara over 26.5 receiving yards -115 @ Betonline
The Saints have been stingy on defense, but look for Saints QB Andy Dalton to call Kamara’s number a few times Sunday. When healthy, the Saints RB is one of the best receivers out of the backfield and sometimes even lines up in the slot. He should beat that number by the end of the 1st half.
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Chris Olave over 0.50 TD receptions +181 @ Betonline
This is a good play because Olave leads New Orleans in targets, receiving yards, big plays and caught his first NFL TD pass last week against Minnesota. Seattle allows 1.8 TD receptions per game and if a receiving TD is scored, it’s a good bet Olave will be on the receiving end.
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Rashaad Penny over 58.5 rushing yards -106 @ Betonline
Penny is the lead back for Seattle, and he’s eclipsed that number in three of his four contests and rushed for over 150 yards last week vs Detroit. New Orleans allows just under a rushing TD per contest, and Penny is a good bet to exceed the oddsmakers number.
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Seattle Seahawks
|+200
|New Orleans Saints
|-240