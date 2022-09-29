Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a NFC Conference matchup on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks meet the Detroit Lions. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $5452.00

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Sign up with Betonline HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the Seattle-Detroit game

Join BetOnline And Back Our Seattle vs Detroit Same Game Parlay

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Lions -4 points -110 @ Betonline

We have NFC football and a pair of 1-2-0 sides, but the Lions should cover the spread at home. Detroit is 3-0-0 ATS this season against a Seattle side with a 1-2-0 ATS record.

Lions QB Jared Goff has fared well this season, throwing for 748 yards with seven TD passes and two interceptions. Wideout Amon-ra-St. Raman has 253 receiving yards with three touchdowns, and they face a Seattle defense allowing 251 yards with 1.5 passing yards per contest.

Some key trends for this pick;

Home team is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 meetings

Back Lions -4 @ -110 With BetOnline

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Lions ML -210 @ Betonline

We’ve talked about the Detroit passing game, but Lions RB De’Andre Swift has busted loose for 231 rushing yards with a TD. Swift is also a receiving threat, with an additional 77 yards and a TD.

Seattle allows 157 rushing yards and surrenders 1.3 rushing TD’s per contest. The Lions offense will be too much for the Seahawks to deal with, either through the air or on the ground.

Back Lions ML @ -210 With BetOnline

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Seattle over 48 points -107 @ Betonline

We’ve talked about the Lions offense, but Seattle has a pair of wideouts in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf that can cause serious damage. Detroit surrenders 280 passing yards, with 1.7 TD passes per contest. Seattle QB Geno Smith has thrown for 717 yards with four TD’s alongside a pair of picks and could be in store for a huge game.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny handles the bulk of the rushing duties for Seattle, and he’s posted pedestrian numbers that can dramatically improve vs a Detroit defense allowing 142 yards with an NFL worst 2.3 rushing TD’s per contest.

Finally, we have two of the worst defenses in the league playing decent offenses with several talented offensive players.

Back Seattle over 48 @ -107 With BetOnline

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions SGP Parlay Odds