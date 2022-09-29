Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We have a NFC Conference matchup on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks meet the Detroit Lions. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $5452.00
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
-
- Lions -4.0 points -110 @ Betonline
- Lions ML -210 @ Betonline
- Seattle over 48 points -107 @ Betonline
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Lions -4 points -110 @ Betonline
We have NFC football and a pair of 1-2-0 sides, but the Lions should cover the spread at home. Detroit is 3-0-0 ATS this season against a Seattle side with a 1-2-0 ATS record.
Lions QB Jared Goff has fared well this season, throwing for 748 yards with seven TD passes and two interceptions. Wideout Amon-ra-St. Raman has 253 receiving yards with three touchdowns, and they face a Seattle defense allowing 251 yards with 1.5 passing yards per contest.
Some key trends for this pick;
- Home team is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 meetings
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Lions ML -210 @ Betonline
We’ve talked about the Detroit passing game, but Lions RB De’Andre Swift has busted loose for 231 rushing yards with a TD. Swift is also a receiving threat, with an additional 77 yards and a TD.
Seattle allows 157 rushing yards and surrenders 1.3 rushing TD’s per contest. The Lions offense will be too much for the Seahawks to deal with, either through the air or on the ground.
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Seattle over 48 points -107 @ Betonline
We’ve talked about the Lions offense, but Seattle has a pair of wideouts in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf that can cause serious damage. Detroit surrenders 280 passing yards, with 1.7 TD passes per contest. Seattle QB Geno Smith has thrown for 717 yards with four TD’s alongside a pair of picks and could be in store for a huge game.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny handles the bulk of the rushing duties for Seattle, and he’s posted pedestrian numbers that can dramatically improve vs a Detroit defense allowing 142 yards with an NFL worst 2.3 rushing TD’s per contest.
Finally, we have two of the worst defenses in the league playing decent offenses with several talented offensive players.
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions SGP Parlay Odds
