Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News seattle seahawks vs denver broncos picks predictions nfl week 1 odds best bets

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Picks, Predictions: NFL Week 1 Odds & Best Bets

Updated

15 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
1 russell wilson

Russell Wilson returns to Seattle after the blockbuster trade that sent him to Denver after nine years with the Seahawks in the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $500. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Pick 1: Denver Broncos -6.5 @ -115 with Bovada

Earlier this year, the Denver Broncos traded QB Drew Lock, DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, and a collection of first to fifth round picks to land 33-year-old Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick from Seattle.

Denver are the clear favorites heading into the Monday Night Football clash, and a new era begins in Colorado with a new head coach, a new owner, and an improved trajectory to guide the Broncos into the postseason.

Our tip for Monday’s clash is the Broncos spread at -6.5.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Pick 2: Russell Wilson over 256.5 passing yards @ -100 with Bovada

Russell Wilson is widely regarded as one of the best QBs in the NFL and won the Super Bowl in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks who drafted him in 2012 with the 75th pick in the third round.

Wilson led the NFL in passing rating and passing touchdowns during the 2015 and 2017 seasons respectively, as is expected to launch the Broncos into a strong playoff challenge as the league’s talent reaches an all-time high.

Our tip is Wilson to throw over 256.5 passing yards in Seattle on Monday in a familiar situation for the Cincinnati-born quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Pick 3: Denver Broncos over 26.5 points @ -120 with Bovada

With one of the NFL’s most powerful offensive lines on display, we can expect plenty of scoring from the Denver Broncos led by Russell Wilson and our tip is over 26.5 points for the visitors.

The Seahawks are expected to be one of the league’s weakest teams this season alongside the Arizona Cardinals. There is potential that Pete Carroll, who has coached Seattle since 2010, may be able to attack weaknesses in Wilson’s game as he knows the player so well.

However, the QB’s skill and expertise is likely to prevail and this should result in a landslide victory for Denver on the West Coast.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens