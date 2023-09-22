Betting tips

Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Seattle Seahawks play Carolina Panthers this weekend in what could be an exciting match at Lumen Field. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash ahead of Sunday’s Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks vs Panthers Picks 

  • Seahawks -6.0 (-110)
  • Geno Smith over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-120)
Seahawks vs Panthers Pick 1: Seattle Seahawks -6.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday evening’s game its for the Seahawks to cover the spread. The points spread has been set at six points for the clash at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Seattle managed to pull off a sensational comeback against Detroit last week, as they just edged past the Lions in overtime after what was a thrilling match.

The Seahawks will still be fuelled with energy and momentum after their narrow win against Detroit last week, but they should have things their way a lot more this week against a much weaker Panthers defence.

Bryce Young could be facing a spell on the sideline after picking up an injury for the Panthers last week, meaning backup QB Andy Dalton could take his place.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Seahawks vs Panthers Pick 2: Geno Smith Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-120 with BetOnline)

Geno Smith has been exceptional so far this season for Seattle, and we are backing the quarterback to continue his good form with two passing touchdowns this week.

Smith achieved two passing TD’s against Detroit last weekend, as well as throwing 328 passing yards from 41 attempts in an impressive all round performance.

The Seattle QB should be able to coordinate his offence towards a comfortable weekend this weekend against a Carolina side who are yet to win a game with Bryce Young at the helm.

Seahawks vs Panthers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks: -270 | Carolina Panthers: +220
  • Point Spread: Seahawks (-6.0) -110 | Panthers (+6.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 46.0 –110 | Under 46.0 -110

