Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
The Cardinals are looking to win their first game in nearly a month this weekend, went they face Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Picks 

  • Seahawks To Cover (-7.5)(-110)
  • Kenneth Walker first touchdown scorer (+400)
Seahawks vs Cardinals Pick 1: Back The Seahawks To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Seattle will be ruining missed opportunities late in the Bengals game last weekend that gave them a first loss in four games, but they should bounce back this weekend against an Arizona side struggling after 6 weeks.

The spread has been set 7.5 points in Seattle’s favor this weekend, which we think is a reasonable line for a team looking to bounce back to form immediately.

Seattle’s last two wins both ended with the Seahawks coming out victorious by at least ten points, and against an Arizona side who have lost by hat least 14 in each of their last three weeks they should be able to easily cover the 7.5 point spread.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Pick 2: Kenneth Walker First TD Scorer (+400 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s match is for Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker to score the first touchdown of the game. A price of -138 is good for a Walker anytime touchdown, but at +400 for first scorer we think there is better value.

Walker has six touchdowns in his last five games and having failed to score in just one game this season we are backing the consistent Seattle star to score first on Sunday.

This selection came in last weekend against the Bengals, as Walker scored on the first drive of the afternoon to open the scoring for Seattle.

The Seahawks could put multiple touchdowns past the Cardinals on Sunday, so we think that Walker to score 2+ touchdowns at +300 is also a great bet for this weekend.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks: -350 | Arizona Cardinals: +275
  • Point Spread: Seahawks (-7.5) -110 | Cardinals (+7.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
