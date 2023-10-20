The Cardinals are looking to win their first game in nearly a month this weekend, went they face Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Picks

Seahawks To Cover (-7.5)(-110)

Kenneth Walker first touchdown scorer (+400)

Seahawks vs Cardinals Pick 1: Back The Seahawks To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Seattle will be ruining missed opportunities late in the Bengals game last weekend that gave them a first loss in four games, but they should bounce back this weekend against an Arizona side struggling after 6 weeks.

The spread has been set 7.5 points in Seattle’s favor this weekend, which we think is a reasonable line for a team looking to bounce back to form immediately.

Seattle’s last two wins both ended with the Seahawks coming out victorious by at least ten points, and against an Arizona side who have lost by hat least 14 in each of their last three weeks they should be able to easily cover the 7.5 point spread.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Pick 2: Kenneth Walker First TD Scorer (+400 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday’s match is for Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker to score the first touchdown of the game. A price of -138 is good for a Walker anytime touchdown, but at +400 for first scorer we think there is better value.

Walker has six touchdowns in his last five games and having failed to score in just one game this season we are backing the consistent Seattle star to score first on Sunday.

This selection came in last weekend against the Bengals, as Walker scored on the first drive of the afternoon to open the scoring for Seattle.

The Seahawks could put multiple touchdowns past the Cardinals on Sunday, so we think that Walker to score 2+ touchdowns at +300 is also a great bet for this weekend.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Odds and Line

Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks: -350 | Arizona Cardinals: +275

Seattle Seahawks: -350 | Arizona Cardinals: +275 Point Spread: Seahawks (-7.5) -110 | Cardinals (+7.5) -110

Seahawks (-7.5) -110 | Cardinals (+7.5) -110 Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

