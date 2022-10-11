Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a ALDS Game 1 this afternoon when the Seattle Mariners meet the Houston Astros. Seattle will send righty Logan Gilbert to the mound, and Houston has tabbed right-hander Justin Verlander as their probable starter for this 3:57 pm ET contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Mariners-Astros same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $9000.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Mariners vs Astros SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

How To Claim The $1000 MLB Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 1: Jose Altuve to get a hit -260 @ Betonline

Altuve has eight hits over 19 at bats and slashes .421/.476/.842/.1.036 with one bomb and an RBI. If anyone on the Astros gets a hit, it will likely be Altuve.

Jose Altuve to get a hit @ -260 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 2: Carlos Santana to get a hit -115 @ Betonline

Santana has raked against Verlander over his career, slashing .226/.320/.607/.900 with 19 hits, nine bombs, 15 RBI and 19 K’s over 84 career at bats. Look for Santana to get a hit today.

Carlos Santana to get a hit @ -115 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 3: Houston Astros RL -1.5 +105 @ Betonline

Verlander is likely going to lock down the Mariners, and I’m not all that sure Gilbert will fare well today. Gilbert is 2-1 against Houston this season but the Astros have hit Gilbert well, but pitching his 1st postseason game in Houston might be a bit much against an experienced and deadly Houston lineup.

Houston Astros RL -1.5 @ +105 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Alex Bregman +1 RBI +160 @ Betonline

Bregman has smashed Gilbert over his career, slashing .412/.412/.647/.1.059 with one home run and three RBI over 17 career at bats. It only makes sense, if we expect Altuve to get a hit, the one driving him in will be Bregman.

Alex Bregman +1 RBI @ +160 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Odds