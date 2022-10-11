Countries
Home News seattle mariners vs houston astros same game parlay picks with 1000 mlb betting promo code

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

Author image

Updated

4 hours ago

on

3 min read

07082022 Carlos Santana Mariners 1732522

We have a ALDS Game 1 this afternoon when the Seattle Mariners meet the Houston Astros. Seattle will send righty Logan Gilbert to the mound, and Houston has tabbed right-hander Justin Verlander as their probable starter for this 3:57 pm ET contest. 

We have three plays you can use towards a Mariners-Astros same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $9000.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.  

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Mariners vs Astros SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

How To Claim The $1000 MLB Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Click here to sign up with Betonline
  2. Create account and deposit $1000 with MLB promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Mariners-Astros SGP betting picks

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 1: Jose Altuve to get a hit -260  @ Betonline

Altuve has eight hits over 19 at bats and slashes .421/.476/.842/.1.036 with one bomb and an RBI. If anyone on the Astros gets a hit, it will likely be Altuve. 

Jose Altuve to get a hit  @ -260 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 2: Carlos Santana to get a hit -115 @ Betonline

Santana has raked against Verlander over his career, slashing .226/.320/.607/.900 with 19 hits, nine bombs, 15 RBI and 19 K’s over 84 career at bats. Look for Santana to get a hit today.

Carlos Santana to get a hit  @ -115 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 3: Houston Astros RL -1.5 +105 @ Betonline

Verlander is likely going to lock down the Mariners, and I’m not all that sure Gilbert will fare well today. Gilbert is 2-1 against Houston this season but the Astros have hit Gilbert well, but pitching his 1st postseason game in Houston might be a bit much against an experienced and deadly Houston lineup. 

Houston Astros RL -1.5 @ +105 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay  Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Alex Bregman +1 RBI +160 @ Betonline

Bregman has smashed Gilbert over his career, slashing .412/.412/.647/.1.059 with one home run and three RBI over 17 career at bats. It only makes sense, if we expect Altuve to get a hit, the one driving him in will be Bregman. 

Alex Bregman +1 RBI   @ +160 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Seattle Mariners +200 Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code
Houston Astros -227 Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

 

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

