Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have a ALDS Game 1 this afternoon when the Seattle Mariners meet the Houston Astros. Seattle will send righty Logan Gilbert to the mound, and Houston has tabbed right-hander Justin Verlander as their probable starter for this 3:57 pm ET contest.
-
- Jose Altuve to get a hit @ -260 with Betonline
- Carlos Santana to get a hit @ -115 with Betonline
- Houston Astros RL -1.5 @ +105 with Betonline
- Alex Bregman +1 RBI @ +160 with Betonline
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 1: Jose Altuve to get a hit -260 @ Betonline
Altuve has eight hits over 19 at bats and slashes .421/.476/.842/.1.036 with one bomb and an RBI. If anyone on the Astros gets a hit, it will likely be Altuve.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 2: Carlos Santana to get a hit -115 @ Betonline
Santana has raked against Verlander over his career, slashing .226/.320/.607/.900 with 19 hits, nine bombs, 15 RBI and 19 K’s over 84 career at bats. Look for Santana to get a hit today.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 3: Houston Astros RL -1.5 +105 @ Betonline
Verlander is likely going to lock down the Mariners, and I’m not all that sure Gilbert will fare well today. Gilbert is 2-1 against Houston this season but the Astros have hit Gilbert well, but pitching his 1st postseason game in Houston might be a bit much against an experienced and deadly Houston lineup.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Alex Bregman +1 RBI +160 @ Betonline
Bregman has smashed Gilbert over his career, slashing .412/.412/.647/.1.059 with one home run and three RBI over 17 career at bats. It only makes sense, if we expect Altuve to get a hit, the one driving him in will be Bregman.
