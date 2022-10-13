Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a ALDS Game 2 tonight when the Seattle Mariners meet the Houston Astros. Luis Castillo takes the hill for the Mariners, and his counterpart for tonight is Framber Valdez.

We have three plays you can use towards a Mariners-Astros same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $5250.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Mariners vs Astros SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 MLB Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Betonline Create account and deposit $1000 with MLB promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Mariners-Astros SGP betting picks

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 1: Houston Astros RL -1.5 +140 @ Betonline

Houston has the bats but more importantly Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has owned this collection of Mariners bats, went 1-0 against Seattle and struck out 15 over 13.2 frames. M’s starter Luis Castillo hasn’t faced Houston this season, but the Astros are 55-51 on the run line after a win, and this is a good play for this afternoon.

Houston Astros RL @ +140 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 2: Framber Valdez 6+ strikeouts -120 @ Betonline

Valdez is in a good spot today against a Seattle offense with a 23 percent strikeout rate vs lefties. The Astros hurler has whiffed 25 of the 88 rostered Mariners, and Valdez has K’d six or more in nine of his past 10 starts. Grab this prop.

Framber Valdez 6+ strikeouts @ -120 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 3: Luis Castillo 5+ hits allowed -135 @ Betonline

If we believe Houston will win by two or more runs, and we do, then the Astros have to hit the ball and that all begins with Castillo. The veteran righty has allowed five hits or more in seven of his past 10 starts. His .297 away BABIP and 3.57 xFIP suggests he’s likely been lucky on the road, but lady luck won’t be shining on Castillo today.

Luis Castillo 5+ hits @ -135 with BetOnline

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Odds