Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have a ALDS Game 2 tonight when the Seattle Mariners meet the Houston Astros. Luis Castillo takes the hill for the Mariners, and his counterpart for tonight is Framber Valdez.
We have three plays you can use towards a Mariners-Astros same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $5250.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Houston Astros RL -1.5 @ +140 with BetOnline
- Framber Valdez 6+ K’s @ -120 with BetOnline
- Luis Castillo 5+ hits allowed @ -135 with BetOnline
Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $1000 MLB Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with Betonline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with MLB promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Mariners-Astros SGP betting picks
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 1: Houston Astros RL -1.5 +140 @ Betonline
Houston has the bats but more importantly Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has owned this collection of Mariners bats, went 1-0 against Seattle and struck out 15 over 13.2 frames. M’s starter Luis Castillo hasn’t faced Houston this season, but the Astros are 55-51 on the run line after a win, and this is a good play for this afternoon.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 2: Framber Valdez 6+ strikeouts -120 @ Betonline
Valdez is in a good spot today against a Seattle offense with a 23 percent strikeout rate vs lefties. The Astros hurler has whiffed 25 of the 88 rostered Mariners, and Valdez has K’d six or more in nine of his past 10 starts. Grab this prop.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros SGP Parlay Pick 3: Luis Castillo 5+ hits allowed -135 @ Betonline
If we believe Houston will win by two or more runs, and we do, then the Astros have to hit the ball and that all begins with Castillo. The veteran righty has allowed five hits or more in seven of his past 10 starts. His .297 away BABIP and 3.57 xFIP suggests he’s likely been lucky on the road, but lady luck won’t be shining on Castillo today.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Seattle Mariners
|+135
|Houston Astros
|-159