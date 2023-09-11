Israel Adesayna is the short priced 1/2 favorite in the latest Sean Strickland next opponent odds according to an exclusive market compiled by SportsLens.
- Adesanya favored to be Strickland’s next opponent following title fight loss at UFC 293
- Khamzat Chimaev second favorite in the market @ 9/2, but already has a fight lined up in near future with Paulo Costa
- Jared Cannoier outside chance @ 18/1 and has beat Strickland before
Sean Strickland Next Opponent Odds
- Israel Adesanya @ 1/2
- Khamzat Chimaev @ 9/2
- Dricus Du Plessis @ 7/1
- Robert Whittaker @ 9/1
- Paulo Costa @ 12/1
- Marvin Vettori @ 16/1
- Jared Cannonier @ 18/1
Note: All information on this page is intended for entertainment purposes only.
SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Israel Adesanya is the most likely outcome for Strickland’s next opponent, considering how close their bout was at UFC 293.
“Strickland did not call anybody out in the aftermath of the fight, indicating that there will likely be a rematch for the title. It was a huge upset in Sydney and Adesanya probably deserves another chance to try and win his title back.
“Tarzan only won via unanimous decision, so he still has something to prove, such as a knockout win. If he can beat Adesanya by TKO or KO then it would be a statement to rest of the division and proving that winning the title was no fluke after the win was deemed one of the biggest upsets in recent time.
“Another thing pointing to an immediate rematch is that UFC president Dana White suggested that it would make sense.”
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Free UFC Betting Picks – Best UFC picks from our experts, completely free of charge.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- UFC Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.