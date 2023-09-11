UFC

Sean Strickland Next Opponent Odds: Israel Adesanya Favored For Immediate Middleweight Title Rematch

Kyle Curran
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesayna is the short priced 1/2 favorite in the latest Sean Strickland next opponent odds according to an exclusive market compiled by SportsLens

  • Adesanya favored to be Strickland’s next opponent following title fight loss at UFC 293
  • Khamzat Chimaev second favorite in the market @ 9/2, but already has a fight lined up in near future with Paulo Costa
  • Jared Cannoier outside chance @ 18/1 and has beat Strickland before

Sean Strickland Next Opponent Odds

  • Israel Adesanya @ 1/2
  • Khamzat Chimaev @ 9/2
  • Dricus Du Plessis @ 7/1
  • Robert Whittaker @ 9/1
  • Paulo Costa @ 12/1
  • Marvin Vettori @ 16/1
  • Jared Cannonier @ 18/1

Note: All information on this page is intended for entertainment purposes only.

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Israel Adesanya is the most likely outcome for Strickland’s next opponent, considering how close their bout was at UFC 293.

“Strickland did not call anybody out in the aftermath of the fight, indicating that there will likely be a rematch for the title. It was a huge upset in Sydney and Adesanya probably deserves another chance to try and win his title back.

“Tarzan only won via unanimous decision, so he still has something to prove, such as a knockout win. If he can beat Adesanya by TKO or KO then it would be a statement to rest of the division and proving that winning the title was no fluke after the win was deemed one of the biggest upsets in recent time.

“Another thing pointing to an immediate rematch is that UFC president Dana White suggested that it would make sense.”

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports.
