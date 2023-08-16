UFC

Sean O’Malley UFC Record: “Suga” Sean Boasts Insane 16-1 Record Winning 11 Times Via Knockout

It’s fight week, with UFC 292 is just around the corner, and Sean O’Malley has one of the biggest fights of his career so far when he challenges Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Ahead of the highly-anticipated contest, we’re taking a look at the fairly impressive Sean O’Malley UFC record, and how many knockouts he has on his CV. 

  • Wins – 16
  • Losses – 1
  • Draws – 0
  • Non Contests – 1

O’Malley was offered a UFC contract back in 2017 after beating Alfred Khashakyan in Dana White’s Contender Series 2. He won the fight with a stunning knockout, with MMA fans taking a liking to him ever since that night.

“Suga” Sean made his promotional debut back in December, 2017 at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale. He beat Terrion Ware via unanimous decision.

Around three months later, O’Malley fought at his first UFC pay-per-view winning by unanimous decision again, this time against Andre Soukhamthath. That bout earned both fighters a Fight of the Night bonus.

It’s fair to say that a O’Malley is a fan favourite given his meteoric rise through the ranks. His personality inside and away from the octagon has allowed him to rack up an almighty fanbase.

Sean O’Malley UFC Record: What Is His Biggest Win?

His biggest win to date was in his last fight, at UFC 280 back in October last year. “Suga” Sean defeated former Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan via split decision. However, the result was seen as highly controversial by fans and other fighters, who believed Yan should have won. This too was a bout that received Fight of the Night, leading to a bonus for both participants.

Despite the controversy that surrounded that win, it was still a huge moment in O’Malley’s career.

Going into Saturday’s title fight against Sterling, O’Malley is the current underdog with the best offshore UFC betting sites. He is currently priced at +210.

Sterling will be hard to break down, and is the heavy market favorite with US sportsbooks pricing him at -250. The Jamaican-American holds the record number of wins in his weight class, and you can check out his UFC record below.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
  • 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)
  • 📅 Date: August 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

