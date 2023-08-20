Sean O’Malley’s rise through the ranks continued on Saturday night as he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to win the Bantamweight Championship in his first ever title fight. Following the bout, we’re taking a look at the latest Sean O’Malley next opponent odds.
Sean O’Malley Next Opponent Odds
- Marlon Vera @ +150
- Merab Dvalishvili @ +350
- Aljamain Sterling @ +400
- Cory Sandhagen @ +500
- Henry Cejudo @ +800
- Petr Yan @ +1400
*Odds are for entertainment purposes only
Sterling had won nine fights in a row, including three title defences leading up to the main event at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday night, but O’Malley made no mistake in ending that impressive run.
“Suga” Sean dropped Sterling with a sweet right hand early in Round 2 before finishing the job while the Jamaican-American laid helpless on the ground.
THE FULL @SUGASEANMMA KNOCKOUT!
A right hand that will live on in UFC history at #UFC292! pic.twitter.com/jM5MkPTxqK
— UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023
The crowd in Boston went wild when the fight was stopped and there’s no secret as to why his popularity is rising fight-by-fight.
During his post-fight interview, the new Bantamweight Champion expressed his desire to defend his gold against Marlon Vera, who had beat Pedo Munhoz earlier on in the evening.
Vera famously stopped O’Malley in the first round when they stepped into the octagon together at UFC 252 in August 2020. However, O’Malley suffered a foot injury that night, and is out for revenge.
“This is just the beginning of the ‘Suga’ era,” he said.
“I’m running this s*** until 2035, baby!
“I’ll whoop Chito’s a*** in December in [Las] Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.
“Let’s f***ing go, baby!”
Following his comments about wanting to fight Vera again, that has put the Ecuadorian as the firm favourite in the latest Sean O’Malley next fight odds.
